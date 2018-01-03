Toyota Motor North America reports December 2017, year-end sales

For the year, TMNA reported sales of 2,434,515 vehicles, a 0.6 percent decrease.
Toyota division posted December sales of 187,524 units, down 7.2 percent on a volume basis and 3.6 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Toyota division reported sales of 2,129,383 vehicles, a 0.5 percent increase.
“We finished 2017 on a high note, reflecting the continued strength of our product portfolio and establishing Toyota as the number one retail brand for the sixth year in a row,” said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. “We are well positioned to continue our retail leadership in 2018, driven by a growing economy, consumer confidence and segment-leading products like RAV4 and Camry.”
Lexus posted December sales of 35,461 vehicles, down 13.9 percent on a volume basis and down 10.6 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Lexus sales of 305,132 were down 7.9 percent.
“With another very successful December to Remember, Lexus closed out 2017 with more than 300,000 vehicle sales,” said Lexus General Manager Jeff Bracken. “In 2018, Lexus dealers will have even more options for customers as we bring 15 all-new and special edition models to the market. We’re looking forward to an amazing year.”
December 2017 Highlights
- Toyota is the number one retail selling brand
- Camry posts best-ever December sales of 43,331 units; best-ever quarterly sales of 104,574 units
- TMNA light trucks down 5.6 percent; up 9 percent for a best-ever year
- Toyota division SUV posts 70,945 units in December; posts a best-ever quarter and year
- RAV4 sales of 32,542 units, a best-ever quarter and year with more than 400,000 units
- 4Runner sales were up 4 percent for a best-ever month; up 14.6 percent for the year with best-ever year
- Highlander sales of 21,041 units for December; posts best-ever year up 12.7 percent
- Toyota division pickups up 1.8 percent in December
- Tacoma up 6.8 percent for a best-ever December and year since introduction; up 3.4 percent for year
- Tundra posted sales of 10,886 units in December
- Lexus division LUVs down 4.3 percent for December; up 2.9 percent for a best-ever year
- NX up 0.5 percent in December; a best-ever month, quarter and year
- RX posts monthly sales of 13,951 units
- GX posts monthly sales of 3,325 units; up 8.1 percent for the year
*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume
