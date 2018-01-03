Toyota Motor North America reports December 2017, year-end sales

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported December 2017 sales of 222,985 vehicles, a decrease of 8.3 percent from December 2016 on a volume basis. With one less selling day in December 2017 compared to December 2016, sales were down 4.8 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.

For the year, TMNA reported sales of 2,434,515 vehicles, a 0.6 percent decrease.

Toyota division posted December sales of 187,524 units, down 7.2 percent on a volume basis and 3.6 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Toyota division reported sales of 2,129,383 vehicles, a 0.5 percent increase.

“We finished 2017 on a high note, reflecting the continued strength of our product portfolio and establishing Toyota as the number one retail brand for the sixth year in a row,” said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. “We are well positioned to continue our retail leadership in 2018, driven by a growing economy, consumer confidence and segment-leading products like RAV4 and Camry.”

Lexus posted December sales of 35,461 vehicles, down 13.9 percent on a volume basis and down 10.6 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Lexus sales of 305,132 were down 7.9 percent.

“With another very successful December to Remember, Lexus closed out 2017 with more than 300,000 vehicle sales,” said Lexus General Manager Jeff Bracken. “In 2018, Lexus dealers will have even more options for customers as we bring 15 all-new and special edition models to the market. We’re looking forward to an amazing year.”

December 2017 Highlights

Toyota is the number one retail selling brand

Camry posts best-ever December sales of 43,331 units; best-ever quarterly sales of 104,574 units

TMNA light trucks down 5.6 percent; up 9 percent for a best-ever year

Toyota division SUV posts 70,945 units in December; posts a best-ever quarter and year

RAV4 sales of 32,542 units, a best-ever quarter and year with more than 400,000 units

4Runner sales were up 4 percent for a best-ever month; up 14.6 percent for the year with best-ever year

Highlander sales of 21,041 units for December; posts best-ever year up 12.7 percent

Toyota division pickups up 1.8 percent in December

Tacoma up 6.8 percent for a best-ever December and year since introduction; up 3.4 percent for year

Tundra posted sales of 10,886 units in December

Lexus division LUVs down 4.3 percent for December; up 2.9 percent for a best-ever year

NX up 0.5 percent in December; a best-ever month, quarter and year

RX posts monthly sales of 13,951 units

GX posts monthly sales of 3,325 units; up 8.1 percent for the year

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume