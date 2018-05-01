Toyota Motor North America reports April 2018 sales

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported April 2018 sales of 192,348 vehicles, a decrease of 4.7 percent from April 2017 on a volume basis. With two less selling days in April 2018 compared to April 2017, sales were up 3.2 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.

Toyota division posted April sales of 170,706 units, down 5.1 percent on a volume basis and up 2.8 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted April sales of 21,642 vehicles, down 2.1 percent on a volume basis and up 6.0 percent on a DSR basis.

April 2018 Highlights

Toyota division light trucks posted a best-ever April

Camry posted sales of 29,848

RAV4 posted sales of 31,007 units

Highlander sales up 2.6 percent, a best-ever April

Toyota division pickup truck sales up 5.0 percent

Tacoma sales up 10.6 percent

Tundra posted sales of 9,457 units

RX posted sales of 7,705 units

NX Hybrid up 156.8 percent, a best-ever April

NX combined sales of 4,508 units, a best-ever April

LS sales up 239.8 percent with sales of 999 units

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

