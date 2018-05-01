Home > News Releases > Toyota Motor North America reports April 2018 sales

Toyota Motor North America reports April 2018 sales

May 1, 2018

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported April 2018 sales of 192,348 vehicles, a decrease of 4.7 percent from April 2017 on a volume basis. With two less selling days in April 2018 compared to April 2017, sales were up 3.2 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.

Toyota division posted April sales of 170,706 units, down 5.1 percent on a volume basis and up 2.8 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted April sales of 21,642 vehicles, down 2.1 percent on a volume basis and up 6.0 percent on a DSR basis.

April 2018 Highlights  

  • Toyota division light trucks posted a best-ever April
  • Camry posted sales of 29,848
  • RAV4 posted sales of 31,007 units
  • Highlander sales up 2.6 percent, a best-ever April
  • Toyota division pickup truck sales up 5.0 percent
  • Tacoma sales up 10.6 percent
  • Tundra posted sales of 9,457 units
  • RX posted sales of 7,705 units
  • NX Hybrid up 156.8 percent, a best-ever April
  • NX combined sales of 4,508 units, a best-ever April
  • LS sales up 239.8 percent with sales of 999 units

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

