Toyota Motor North America reports April 2018 sales

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported April 2018 sales of 192,348 vehicles, a decrease of 4.7 percent from April 2017 on a volume basis. With two less selling days in April 2018 compared to April 2017, sales were up 3.2 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.
Toyota division posted April sales of 170,706 units, down 5.1 percent on a volume basis and up 2.8 percent on a DSR basis.
Lexus division posted April sales of 21,642 vehicles, down 2.1 percent on a volume basis and up 6.0 percent on a DSR basis.
April 2018 Highlights
- Toyota division light trucks posted a best-ever April
- Camry posted sales of 29,848
- RAV4 posted sales of 31,007 units
- Highlander sales up 2.6 percent, a best-ever April
- Toyota division pickup truck sales up 5.0 percent
- Tacoma sales up 10.6 percent
- Tundra posted sales of 9,457 units
- RX posted sales of 7,705 units
- NX Hybrid up 156.8 percent, a best-ever April
- NX combined sales of 4,508 units, a best-ever April
- LS sales up 239.8 percent with sales of 999 units
*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume*