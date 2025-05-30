Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK to produce Toyota GR Corolla from 2026

Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK (TMUK) chosen on basis of manufacturing capability and motorsport expertise

Today, Toyota Motor Europe (TME) announced its plan to begin production of the Toyota GR Corolla at Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK (TMUK) from 2026.

Created in 2009 based on the vision and under the guidance of then Toyota Motor Corporation Executive Vice President Akio Toyoda, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) has become the fastest-growing brand in the Toyota Motor Corporation portfolio.

The first TGR product – the GR Supra – debuted in 2019. It was followed by GR Yaris in 2020, GR86 in 2021 and GR Corolla in 2022. Each launch has been met with high levels of customer enthusiasm and demand for TGR products has consistently outstripped supply, leading to today’s announcement of an expansion of vehicle production.

The selection of TMUK as the newest production location for a TGR vehicle reflects Toyota’s efforts to optimise its global production footprint to produce and deliver vehicles to customers as swiftly as possible.

It also recognises the capability of TMUK, its staff and its supply chain, and the deep motorsport culture and skill base within the United Kingdom.

Preparations have been underway since 2024, when the team at TMUK and key suppliers were first informed about the project; the first vehicle is scheduled to be produced in 2026.

We are proud that TMUK, our first plant in Europe, has also been selected as the first overseas Toyota plant to produce GR vehicles in securing this expansion project for TGR worldwide. We really appreciate the historical support and recognition of the United Kingdom and would like to continue to contribute to UK society as a ‘Best In Town’ company. Yoshihiro Nakata, President & CEO Toyota Motor Europe

SOURCE: Toyota