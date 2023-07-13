Toyota Motor Europe’s sales grow to 573,976 in the first half of 2023

Toyota Motor Europe’s first half year sales volume of 573,976 marked growth of +2% year-on-year achieving a market share of 6.6%.

Brussels, 13 July 2023 – Toyota Motor Europe’s (1) (TME) first half year sales volume of 573,976 marked growth of +2% year-on-year achieving a market share of 6.6%. Over 71% of TME’s European vehicles sales were electrified, rising to 77% in West Europe. Toyota brand retained its second place as best-selling passenger car brand in the European market and Lexus sales recovered strongly showing +43% volume growth year-on-year.

“Customer demand for our electrified line-up has continued to increase and dominate our sales mix. Our multi-technology approach in pursuit of our carbon neutrality goals appeals strongly to a diverse range of different customer needs across the region whilst enabling us to consistently exceed our European CO2 emission targets.” – Matt Harrison, Chief Operating Officer of Toyota Motor Europe

Brands and model performance

Toyota sold 539,956 vehicles in the first half of 2023, level with the same period last year. The brand’s top sellers were Yaris Cross, the top seller in the B-SUV segment, Corolla range, Yaris, C-HR and RAV4 accounting for 82% of total volume. Toyota’s overall electrified mix expanded by +4% year-on-year with 380,384 vehicles sold, representing a 71% share of the brand’s total sales.

Lexus sold 34,020 vehicles in the first six months, an increase of +43% year-on-year. Its overall electrified mix increased to 86% of total brand sales, up +6.0% points . The brand’s SUV line-up of RX, NX, UX, GX and LX represented 85% of total sales. Lexus sales have recovered strongly in Europe in 2023, due to improving supply conditions and new product introductions. Key models include NX, up +59% and new generation RX with increased sales of +42%. RX is available in three different electrified powertrains, the RX 350h hybrid, RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid and the first ever RX 500h turbo hybrid. Customer deliveries have now started for another major introduction, the new RZ 450e, Lexus’ first battery electric vehicle on a dedicated platform.

TME highlights January- June 2023:

· Total sales: 573,976 (+2.0% year-on-year)
· Market share: 6.6% (-1.0% points year-on-year)
· Total electrified sales: 409,506 (+6.0% year-on-year)
· Total electrified mix: West Europe: 77% – East Europe*: 48% – TTL: 71%

Toyota highlights January- June 2023:

· Toyota sales: 539,956 (+0.1% year-on-year)
· Top sellers: Yaris Cross (104,564); Corolla range (104,475); Yaris (87,850); C-HR (64,657); Aygo X (41,448); RAV4 (38,731)
· Top electrified: Yaris Cross Hybrid (100,174); Toyota C-HR Hybrid (64,370); Yaris Hybrid (72,965); Corolla Hybrid (85,779); RAV4 Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (35,354)
· Total electrified sales: 380,384 (+4% year-on-year)
· Electrified mix: West Europe: 75%, East Europe*: 50% – TTL: 70%

Lexus highlights January- June 2023:

· Total Lexus sales: 34,020 (+43% year-on-year)
· Top sellers: NX (11,869); UX (8,334); RX (7,137)
· Top electrified: NX Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (11,416); UX Hybrid/EV (8,035); RX Hybrid (5,193)
· Total electrified sales: 29,122 (+52% year-on-year)
· Electrified mix: West Europe: 99%, East Europe*:30% – TTL: 86%

Sales for January – June 2023 is listed below:

TOTAL TOYOTA / LEXUS573,976
TOYOTA539,956
AYGO X41,448
Yaris (incl. Yaris Hybrid)87,850
Yaris Hybrid72,965
Yaris Cross (incl Yaris Cross Hybrid)104,564
Yaris Cross Hybrid100,174
Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (including Hybrid)49,968
Corolla H/B & Touring Sports Hybrid49,846
Toyota C-HR (incl. Hybrid)64,657
Toyota C-HR Hybrid64,370
Corolla  SDN (incl. Hybrid)33,069
Corolla SDN Hybrid14,495
Corolla Cross21,438
Prius Family534
Prius123
Prius Plug-in Hybrid411
Mirai401
Camry (incl. Camry Hybrid)5,501
Camry Hybrid4,588
Supra547
RAV4 (incl. RAV4 Hybrid & RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid)38,731
RAV4 Hybrid27,406
RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid7,948
bZ4X9,642
Highlander (incl. Highlander Hybrid)1,272
Highlander Hybrid858
Land Cruiser12,495
Hilux27,141
PROACE (inc PROACE EV)15,414
PROACE EV (inc PROACE VERSO EV)2,997
PROACE CITY23,232
PROACE CITY EV (inc PROACE CITY VERSO EV3,255
Other models2,052
LEXUS34,020
IS (incl. IS Hybrid)39
ES (incl. ES Hybrid)3,879
ES hybrid3,679
LS (incl. LS Hybrid)78
LS hybrid75
NX (incl. NX Hybrid)11,869
NX hybrid5,646
NX PHEV5,770
UX (incl. UX Hybrid)8,334
UX Hybrid398
UX EV7,637
RX (incl. RX Hybrid)7,137
RX hybrid2,775
RX PHEV2,418
RZ701
RC (incl. RC Hybrid)30
LC (incl. LC Hybrid)213
LC hybrid23
GX71
LX1,669

(1) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Turkey and Russia as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan).

*East Europe includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Caucasus, Ukraine, Turkey and Israel.

Models listed in italics are produced locally at Toyota’s European manufacturing facilities.

SOURCE: Toyota Europe

