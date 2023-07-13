Toyota Motor Europe’s sales grow to 573,976 in the first half of 2023

Toyota Motor Europe’s first half year sales volume of 573,976 marked growth of +2% year-on-year achieving a market share of 6.6%.

Brussels, 13 July 2023 – Toyota Motor Europe’s (1) (TME) first half year sales volume of 573,976 marked growth of +2% year-on-year achieving a market share of 6.6%. Over 71% of TME’s European vehicles sales were electrified, rising to 77% in West Europe. Toyota brand retained its second place as best-selling passenger car brand in the European market and Lexus sales recovered strongly showing +43% volume growth year-on-year.

“Customer demand for our electrified line-up has continued to increase and dominate our sales mix. Our multi-technology approach in pursuit of our carbon neutrality goals appeals strongly to a diverse range of different customer needs across the region whilst enabling us to consistently exceed our European CO2 emission targets.” – Matt Harrison, Chief Operating Officer of Toyota Motor Europe

Brands and model performance

Toyota sold 539,956 vehicles in the first half of 2023, level with the same period last year. The brand’s top sellers were Yaris Cross, the top seller in the B-SUV segment, Corolla range, Yaris, C-HR and RAV4 accounting for 82% of total volume. Toyota’s overall electrified mix expanded by +4% year-on-year with 380,384 vehicles sold, representing a 71% share of the brand’s total sales.

Lexus sold 34,020 vehicles in the first six months, an increase of +43% year-on-year. Its overall electrified mix increased to 86% of total brand sales, up +6.0% points . The brand’s SUV line-up of RX, NX, UX, GX and LX represented 85% of total sales. Lexus sales have recovered strongly in Europe in 2023, due to improving supply conditions and new product introductions. Key models include NX, up +59% and new generation RX with increased sales of +42%. RX is available in three different electrified powertrains, the RX 350h hybrid, RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid and the first ever RX 500h turbo hybrid. Customer deliveries have now started for another major introduction, the new RZ 450e, Lexus’ first battery electric vehicle on a dedicated platform.

TME highlights January- June 2023:

· Total sales: 573,976 (+2.0% year-on-year)

· Market share: 6.6% (-1.0% points year-on-year)

· Total electrified sales: 409,506 (+6.0% year-on-year)

· Total electrified mix: West Europe: 77% – East Europe*: 48% – TTL: 71%

Toyota highlights January- June 2023:

· Toyota sales: 539,956 (+0.1% year-on-year)

· Top sellers: Yaris Cross (104,564); Corolla range (104,475); Yaris (87,850); C-HR (64,657); Aygo X (41,448); RAV4 (38,731)

· Top electrified: Yaris Cross Hybrid (100,174); Toyota C-HR Hybrid (64,370); Yaris Hybrid (72,965); Corolla Hybrid (85,779); RAV4 Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (35,354)

· Total electrified sales: 380,384 (+4% year-on-year)

· Electrified mix: West Europe: 75%, East Europe*: 50% – TTL: 70%

Lexus highlights January- June 2023:

· Total Lexus sales: 34,020 (+43% year-on-year)

· Top sellers: NX (11,869); UX (8,334); RX (7,137)

· Top electrified: NX Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (11,416); UX Hybrid/EV (8,035); RX Hybrid (5,193)

· Total electrified sales: 29,122 (+52% year-on-year)

· Electrified mix: West Europe: 99%, East Europe*:30% – TTL: 86%

Sales for January – June 2023 is listed below:

TOTAL TOYOTA / LEXUS 573,976 TOYOTA 539,956 AYGO X 41,448 Yaris (incl. Yaris Hybrid) 87,850 Yaris Hybrid 72,965 Yaris Cross (incl Yaris Cross Hybrid) 104,564 Yaris Cross Hybrid 100,174 Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (including Hybrid) 49,968 Corolla H/B & Touring Sports Hybrid 49,846 Toyota C-HR (incl. Hybrid) 64,657 Toyota C-HR Hybrid 64,370 Corolla SDN (incl. Hybrid) 33,069 Corolla SDN Hybrid 14,495 Corolla Cross 21,438 Prius Family 534 Prius 123 Prius Plug-in Hybrid 411 Mirai 401 Camry (incl. Camry Hybrid) 5,501 Camry Hybrid 4,588 Supra 547 RAV4 (incl. RAV4 Hybrid & RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid) 38,731 RAV4 Hybrid 27,406 RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid 7,948 bZ4X 9,642 Highlander (incl. Highlander Hybrid) 1,272 Highlander Hybrid 858 Land Cruiser 12,495 Hilux 27,141 PROACE (inc PROACE EV) 15,414 PROACE EV (inc PROACE VERSO EV) 2,997 PROACE CITY 23,232 PROACE CITY EV (inc PROACE CITY VERSO EV 3,255 Other models 2,052 LEXUS 34,020 IS (incl. IS Hybrid) 39 ES (incl. ES Hybrid) 3,879 ES hybrid 3,679 LS (incl. LS Hybrid) 78 LS hybrid 75 NX (incl. NX Hybrid) 11,869 NX hybrid 5,646 NX PHEV 5,770 UX (incl. UX Hybrid) 8,334 UX Hybrid 398 UX EV 7,637 RX (incl. RX Hybrid) 7,137 RX hybrid 2,775 RX PHEV 2,418 RZ 701 RC (incl. RC Hybrid) 30 LC (incl. LC Hybrid) 213 LC hybrid 23 GX 71 LX 1,669

(1) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Turkey and Russia as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan).

*East Europe includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Caucasus, Ukraine, Turkey and Israel.

Models listed in italics are produced locally at Toyota’s European manufacturing facilities.

SOURCE: Toyota Europe