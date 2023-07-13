Toyota Motor Europe’s sales grow to 573,976 in the first half of 2023

Brussels, 13 July 2023 – Toyota Motor Europe’s (1) (TME) first half year sales volume of 573,976 marked growth of +2% year-on-year achieving a market share of 6.6%. Over 71% of TME’s European vehicles sales were electrified, rising to 77% in West Europe. Toyota brand retained its second place as best-selling passenger car brand in the European market and Lexus sales recovered strongly showing +43% volume growth year-on-year.
“Customer demand for our electrified line-up has continued to increase and dominate our sales mix. Our multi-technology approach in pursuit of our carbon neutrality goals appeals strongly to a diverse range of different customer needs across the region whilst enabling us to consistently exceed our European CO2 emission targets.” – Matt Harrison, Chief Operating Officer of Toyota Motor Europe
Brands and model performance
Toyota sold 539,956 vehicles in the first half of 2023, level with the same period last year. The brand’s top sellers were Yaris Cross, the top seller in the B-SUV segment, Corolla range, Yaris, C-HR and RAV4 accounting for 82% of total volume. Toyota’s overall electrified mix expanded by +4% year-on-year with 380,384 vehicles sold, representing a 71% share of the brand’s total sales.
Lexus sold 34,020 vehicles in the first six months, an increase of +43% year-on-year. Its overall electrified mix increased to 86% of total brand sales, up +6.0% points . The brand’s SUV line-up of RX, NX, UX, GX and LX represented 85% of total sales. Lexus sales have recovered strongly in Europe in 2023, due to improving supply conditions and new product introductions. Key models include NX, up +59% and new generation RX with increased sales of +42%. RX is available in three different electrified powertrains, the RX 350h hybrid, RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid and the first ever RX 500h turbo hybrid. Customer deliveries have now started for another major introduction, the new RZ 450e, Lexus’ first battery electric vehicle on a dedicated platform.
TME highlights January- June 2023:
· Total sales: 573,976 (+2.0% year-on-year)
· Market share: 6.6% (-1.0% points year-on-year)
· Total electrified sales: 409,506 (+6.0% year-on-year)
· Total electrified mix: West Europe: 77% – East Europe*: 48% – TTL: 71%
Toyota highlights January- June 2023:
· Toyota sales: 539,956 (+0.1% year-on-year)
· Top sellers: Yaris Cross (104,564); Corolla range (104,475); Yaris (87,850); C-HR (64,657); Aygo X (41,448); RAV4 (38,731)
· Top electrified: Yaris Cross Hybrid (100,174); Toyota C-HR Hybrid (64,370); Yaris Hybrid (72,965); Corolla Hybrid (85,779); RAV4 Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (35,354)
· Total electrified sales: 380,384 (+4% year-on-year)
· Electrified mix: West Europe: 75%, East Europe*: 50% – TTL: 70%
Lexus highlights January- June 2023:
· Total Lexus sales: 34,020 (+43% year-on-year)
· Top sellers: NX (11,869); UX (8,334); RX (7,137)
· Top electrified: NX Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (11,416); UX Hybrid/EV (8,035); RX Hybrid (5,193)
· Total electrified sales: 29,122 (+52% year-on-year)
· Electrified mix: West Europe: 99%, East Europe*:30% – TTL: 86%
Sales for January – June 2023 is listed below:
|TOTAL TOYOTA / LEXUS
|573,976
|TOYOTA
|539,956
|AYGO X
|41,448
|Yaris (incl. Yaris Hybrid)
|87,850
|Yaris Hybrid
|72,965
|Yaris Cross (incl Yaris Cross Hybrid)
|104,564
|Yaris Cross Hybrid
|100,174
|Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (including Hybrid)
|49,968
|Corolla H/B & Touring Sports Hybrid
|49,846
|Toyota C-HR (incl. Hybrid)
|64,657
|Toyota C-HR Hybrid
|64,370
|Corolla SDN (incl. Hybrid)
|33,069
|Corolla SDN Hybrid
|14,495
|Corolla Cross
|21,438
|Prius Family
|534
|Prius
|123
|Prius Plug-in Hybrid
|411
|Mirai
|401
|Camry (incl. Camry Hybrid)
|5,501
|Camry Hybrid
|4,588
|Supra
|547
|RAV4 (incl. RAV4 Hybrid & RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid)
|38,731
|RAV4 Hybrid
|27,406
|RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid
|7,948
|bZ4X
|9,642
|Highlander (incl. Highlander Hybrid)
|1,272
|Highlander Hybrid
|858
|Land Cruiser
|12,495
|Hilux
|27,141
|PROACE (inc PROACE EV)
|15,414
|PROACE EV (inc PROACE VERSO EV)
|2,997
|PROACE CITY
|23,232
|PROACE CITY EV (inc PROACE CITY VERSO EV
|3,255
|Other models
|2,052
|LEXUS
|34,020
|IS (incl. IS Hybrid)
|39
|ES (incl. ES Hybrid)
|3,879
|ES hybrid
|3,679
|LS (incl. LS Hybrid)
|78
|LS hybrid
|75
|NX (incl. NX Hybrid)
|11,869
|NX hybrid
|5,646
|NX PHEV
|5,770
|UX (incl. UX Hybrid)
|8,334
|UX Hybrid
|398
|UX EV
|7,637
|RX (incl. RX Hybrid)
|7,137
|RX hybrid
|2,775
|RX PHEV
|2,418
|RZ
|701
|RC (incl. RC Hybrid)
|30
|LC (incl. LC Hybrid)
|213
|LC hybrid
|23
|GX
|71
|LX
|1,669
(1) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Turkey and Russia as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan).
*East Europe includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Caucasus, Ukraine, Turkey and Israel.
Models listed in italics are produced locally at Toyota’s European manufacturing facilities.
SOURCE: Toyota Europe