Toyota Motor Europe (TME) starts production of new 1.5L TNGA engine in Poland

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Poland (TMMP), in Jelcz-Laskowice, has started production of the latest generation of the 1.5L petrol engine that has been designed within the overarching framework of Toyota’s New Global Architecture (TNGA). The modern 1.5L 3-cylinder “Dynamic Force Engine” is the smaller sibling of the 2.0L unit that has already been in production at the same site since September 2019.

The 1.5L engine is destined for the new generation Toyota Yaris (shortly to start production at Toyota Motor Manufacturing France, in Valenciennes) and the recently unveiled Yaris Cross – a new compact, B-segment SUV. Completely new TNGA production lines have been designed with a view to automate some of the processes, increase efficiency and production capacity and improve ergonomics.

Green credentials

The 1.5L engine is a strong piece of advanced engineering. This 3-cylinder gasoline unit with variable camshaft timing, working in an Atkinson cycle with up to 40% thermal efficiency, helps to reduce consumption and CO2 emissions by 20% compared to the previous Yaris generation, whilst increasing its performance by 15%. This engine can be installed in both conventional as well as hybrid electric vehicles. With 52% of TME’s sales being full hybrids in 2019, there is clearly a growing appetite for this affordable and low emission, hybrid electric technology.

Safety N°1 priority

The preparation of this new project proceeded according to schedule, even if the regular production at both sites of TMMP, in Jelcz and Walbrzych, came to a controlled stop between mid-March and 4 May, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. To ensure the health and safety of all our members and partners who remained present to implement the necessary TNGA line changes, an extensive range of preventive, sanitary measures was put in place. Our members’ safety being our highest priority, we keep on monitoring the correct and 100% compliance of these hygiene and social distancing measures and continue to review, where necessary.

A TNGA engine

Toyota New Global Architecture applies to all new Toyota models. Within the platform all individual types of chassis, bodies, and drivetrains are bound by common construction rules. The characteristics are a lower center of gravity and a more rigid body which translates into high level passive safety and comfortable driving. On the manufacturing side TNGA means more efficient automated production lines, with a modular design allowing mixed models production of different units, better ergonomics and lesser strain for the environment.

Centre of advanced hybrid technology in Poland

With a strong focus on the future of electrified mobility, TME continues to invest in the European production of electrification powertrain components at its Polish plants. Other than the 2.0L TNGA engine referenced to earlier, its sister Polish plant in Walbrzych has previously announced to start producing a new e-CVT transmission, in 2021. This brings the total cumulative investment in both TMMP plants to over €1 billion euro, creating close to 3,000 jobs in Poland.

Unit Location Start of Production 1.8 e-CVT Walbrzych November 2018 2.0L TNGA engine Jelcz-Laskowice September 2019 1.5L TNGA engine Jelcz-Laskowice June 2020 e-CVT Wałbrzych 2021

SOURCE: Toyota