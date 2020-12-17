Toyota Motor Europe strengthens strategic alliance with CaetanoBus and Finlog in fuel cell bus business

Toyota Caetano Portugal (TCAP) became the direct shareholder of two Portuguese companies today. The enhanced strategic alliance with bus manufacturing and sales company CaetanoBus, and Finlog, a passenger car financial service company, aims to accelerate the spread of hydrogen mobility.

As more European countries and cities announce strategic policies to promote the decarbonisation of mobility, it is expected that commercial vehicles, especially city buses will be electrified rapidly. Therefore, TME will further expand its commercial zero-emission mobility by leveraging CaetanoBus’s long-standing bus business and recent strong efforts in the development and sales of zero-emission buses.

Already today, TME is supplying the Toyota fuel cell technology to CaetanoBus and integrating it into their first hydrogen bus with a range of 400km. Triggered by this enhanced alliance, TME will initiate in the development, production and distribution of Toyota fuel cell buses to expand its zero emission mobility solutions to promote further growth of the hydrogen society.

Finlog, on the other hand, will develop a full operational lease program focused on the bus business. Using their know-how from passenger car full-service leasing, they are increasing their portfolio of zero-emission mobility solutions throughout European cities.

SOURCE: Toyota