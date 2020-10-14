Toyota Motor Europe outperforms the market as more customers choose hybrid

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) today reported sales of 715,081 Toyota and Lexus vehicles across the first three-quarters of 2020 maintaining the momentum which has seen its market share climb to 6.1%. While sales contracted by -15% on the same period last year, TME has outperformed a market which has contracted by -25% due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Customer demand has remained high for its hybrid electric vehicles, with 372,893 cars sold, representing 52% of total sales. This is even higher in West Europe at over 63% of sales.

For the specific Q3 period (July-Sept 2020) the trend was even stronger with sales up +11.5% year-on-year as September’s customer contract intake for New Yaris marked an all-time record month for any Toyota model, with current total demand allowing TME to increase its 2020 sales outlook.

Since the production re-start in May, Toyota and Lexus sales momentum has quickly returned due to high customer demand across the entire line-up and the extra boost provided by the recent launch of New Yaris. While there remains, continuing uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, we have increased our 2020 sales forecast to 975,000 vehicles, assuming the current market conditions continue through the fourth quarter of the year. Many customers are choosing our low CO2 hybrid models, and we are now extending the choice of electrified powertrains with the launches of new RAV4 Plug-in hybrid, Lexus UX300 EV and Proace EV

Brands and model performance

Toyota’s best sellers, Corolla, Yaris and RAV4 delivered 57% of the brand’s total 664,157 sales across the first 9 months of 2020. Toyota’s sales have recovered well from a sharp market contraction in the second quarter and are now down by only -14% for the period Jan-Sept 2020. Hybrid sales accounted for 61% sales in West Europe, 23% in East Europe and 51% at a regional level.

Lexus sold 50,924 vehicles in the year to September, a decrease of -20% but still outperforming the total market. The brand’s best sellers include its SUVs, RX, NX and UX which make up 75% of sales. Hybrid sales account for 64% of the total regional mix and 99% in West Europe.

TME highlights Jan-Sep 2020:

Total sales: 715,081 (-15% year-on-year)

Market share: 6.1% (+0.8 ppt year-on-year)

Total hybrid sales: 372,893 (-14.5% year-on-year)

Hybrid mix: West Europe: 63% – East Europe*: 21% – TTL: 52%

Toyota highlights Jan-Sep 2020:

Toyota sales: 664,157 (-14% year-on-year)

Top sellers: Corolla Range (138,337); Yaris (135,292); RAV4 (106,137)

Top hybrids: Corolla Hybrid Range (107,598); Toyota C-HR Hybrid (81,637); Yaris Hybrid (66,340);

Total hybrid sales: 340,226 (-13% year-on-year)

Hybrid mix: West Europe: 61% – East Europe*: 23% – TTL: 51%

Lexus highlights Jan-Sep 2020:

Total Lexus sales: 50,924 (-20% year-on-year)

Top sellers: NX Range (13,514); RX Range (12,664); UX Range (12,029)

Top gainers: GX range (+76%)

Top hybrids: UX Hybrid (11,336); NX Hybrid (9,302); RX Hybrid (4,066);

Total hybrid sales: 32,667 (-24% year-on-year)

Hybrid mix: West Europe: 99% – East Europe*: 7% – TTL: 64%

Sales for Jan-Sep 2020 are listed below

TOTAL TOYOTA / LEXUS 715,081 TOYOTA 664,157 AYGO 64,989 Yaris (incl. Yaris Hybrid) 135,292 Yaris Hybrid 62,566 Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (including Hybrid) 90,498 Corolla H/B & Touring Sports Hybrid 84,185 Toyota C-HR (incl. Hybrid) 87,311 Toyota C-HR Hybrid 81,637 Corolla SDN (incl. Hybrid) 47,839 Corolla SDN Hybrid 23,413 Prius Family 13,536 Prius 2,602 Prius+ 9,272 Prius Plug-in Hybrid 1,662 Mirai 152 Camry (incl. Camry Hybrid) 33,374 Camry Hybrid 8,549 Supra 750 RAV4 (incl. RAV4 Hybrid) 106,137 RAV4 Hybrid 66,340 Highlander 969 Land Cruiser 25,303 Hilux 25,352 PROACE 19,619 Other models 13,036 LEXUS 50,924 CT 200h 3,133 IS (incl. IS Hybrid) 1,346 IS hybrid 1,346 ES (incl. ES Hybrid) 4,271 ES hybrid 2,844 LS (incl. LS Hybrid) 102 LS hybrid 73 NX (incl. NX Hybrid) 13,514 NX hybrid 9,302 UX (incl. UX Hybrid) 12,029 UX hybrid 11,336 RX (incl. RX Hybrid) 12,664 RX hybrid 4,066 RC (incl. RC Hybrid) 535 RC hybrid 500 LC (incl. LC Hybrid) 180 LC hybrid 67 GX 693 Other models 2,457

*East Europe includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Caucasus, Ukraine, Turkey and Israel.(1) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Turkey and Russia as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan).

Models listed in italics are produced locally at Toyota’s European manufacturing facilities.

SOURCE: Toyota Motor Europe