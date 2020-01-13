Toyota Motor Europe outperforms market and posts strong growth in 2019, reaching 5.3% market share

Toyota Motor Europe today reported 2019 sales of 1,089,422 Toyota and Lexus vehicles, an increase of +5.2% from 2018. Total market share for the group rose to 5.3%, in a European market which was stable year on year. With over 550,000 hybrid electric vehicles sold, representing 52% of the total mix, Toyota and Lexus offers a total of 20 hybrid models, the widest range of full hybrid electric vehicles in the industry.

A total of seven new model launches in 2019 across both brands provided additional momentum for year on year growth. With sales of 1,002,216 vehicles, Toyota sold over one million vehicles for the first time since 2008 delivering 4.5% growth on 2018. In the core C-segment Toyota launched all new versions of Corolla Hatchback and Touring Sports, available in both 1.8L – 122 hp and 2.0L – 180hp hybrid powertrains and extended hybrid to the new Corolla Sedan for the first time. The launch of new RAV4 was well received by customers with demand currently outstripping supply. Other new launches included introducing a hybrid version of Camry to Western Europe and the return of GR Supra.

Total Lexus sales increased by 14.5% in 2019 to a record 87,206 vehicles, posting a sixth consecutive year of growth with sales doubling since 2013. Continued growth in 2019 was boosted by the launch of the new Lexus UX, a premium compact crossover, the new Lexus ES sedan and an updated Lexus RX. Lexus mix in Western Europe is now almost exclusively hybrid with a 96% mix and 67% across all Europe.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Toyota