Toyota Motor Europe and Dassault Systèmes collaborate on next generation digital marketing

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) and Toyota Motor Europe have signed a three-year contract to collaborate on an optimised digital production process to create next generation digital marketing solutions for all new car launches in Europe. These solutions will feature localised and personalised content targeting consumers seeking new, customised experiences in the car buying journey.

With Dassault Systèmes’ “Virtual Garage” industry solution experience, Toyota Motor Europe can leverage 3DEXCITE high-end visualisation applications for automated and integrated digital marketing asset production processes. Toyota Motor Europe can use its engineering data to create high-impact assets featuring virtual representations of vehicles that communicate emotional brand and product themes to its target audiences.

Thanks to automated end-to-end asset production processes, consumers can experience brochures, online video content, web configurators, and other assets featuring new vehicle models or colors that are localised for preferences in specific markets or personalised to individual customer tastes, accommodating nearly any product requirement with high quality, consistency and accuracy.

Digital technology is increasingly influencing how consumers shop, and the automotive industry seeks to leverage this trend to more closely connect with and engage consumers. Whether consumers are casually exploring vehicles for the first time or nearing a purchase decision, they want to be inspired, with access to the right information at their fingertips.

“In TME, we are constantly improving our consumer-centric approach and recognise that a lean and flexible digital asset production process is key to supporting mass customisation,” said Alex Carnazza, Manager, Web Content & Brochures, Marketing Communications, Toyota Motor Europe. “Dassault Systèmes’ vision allows us to prepare for a robust digital strategy aimed at gaining a competitive advantage in terms of costs, time, quality, scalability, integration and agility when producing digital marketing assets.”

“Dassault Systèmes is helping Toyota Motor Europe connect data, people and ideas to create excitement and emotion with consumers early on in the purchase experience,” said Olivier Sappin, Vice President, Transportation & Mobility Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “Going forward, we will work with Toyota Motor Europe to explore how the 3DEXPERIENCE platform can bring additional value and further enrich these unique experiences through onsite services and solutions.”

