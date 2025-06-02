Toyota Motor Europe announces executive changes in its ESG team

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) announces a change in the structure of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at its European Headquarters, effective from 1st June

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) announces a change in the structure of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at its European Headquarters, effective from 1st June. In recognition of increasing regulatory complexity, together with the need to consolidate ESG at the heart of TME’s business strategy, key steps have been taken to strengthen the Corporate team structure.

Monica Perez Lobo becomes Vice President for Sustainability and will deploy her knowledge and experience in developing effective strategies in this important area, as TME acts as a frontrunner for global Toyota. The creation of a dedicated VP role is designed to accelerate the integration of sustainability actions and commitments across TME’s diverse business entities.

Concurrently, Pascal Ruch will become Vice President for Corporate & Governmental Affairs, bringing his wealth of operational experience at Toyota Germany, Toyota France and TME to lead the Corporate Affairs team and further strengthen the company in the fields of Communications and Government Affairs.

Piotr Pawlak , President of Toyota Norway (TNO), was appointed Head of Toyota Northern Europe (TNE), effective from 1 st May.

Ashkan Jamie, previously the Commercial Director, was appointed Managing Director of Toyota Sweden (TSW), effective from 1st May.

Name From To Monica Perez Lobo VP Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, TME VP – Sustainability, TME Pascal Ruch VP Lexus & Value Chain, TME VP Corporate & Governmental Affairs Piotr Pawlak President TNO President TNO, dually assigned as Head of Toyota Northern Europe Ashkan Jamie Commercial Director TSW Managing Director TSW

