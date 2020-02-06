Toyota Motor Corporation announces April-December 2019 financial results

Global

Consolidated vehicle sales totaled 6,830,129 units, an increase of 129,227 units compared to the same period last fiscal year. On a consolidated basis, net revenues for the period totaled 22.8301 trillion yen ($209.45 billion), an increase of 1.6 percent. Operating income increased from 1.9379 trillion yen ($17.778 billion) to 2.0587 trillion yen ($18.887 billion), while income before income taxes1 was 2.5157 trillion yen ($23.079 billion). Net income2 increased from 1.4233 trillion yen ($13.057 billion) to 2.0130 trillion yen ($18.467 billion).

Operating income increased by 120.8 billion yen ($1.108 billion). Major factors contributing to the increase included an increase of 160.0 billion yen ($1.467 billion) in marketing efforts and an increase of 110.0 billion yen ($1.009 billion) in cost reduction efforts, partially offset by a decrease in currency fluctuations of 250.0 billion yen ($2.293 billion).

Commenting on the result, TMC Operating Officer Masayoshi Shirayanagi said: “Excluding the overall impact of foreign exchange rates and swap valuation gains and losses, operating income improved by 220 billion yen ($2.018 billion) year over year.”

Regions

North America: Vehicle sales totaled 2,113,521 units, an increase of 22,263 units. Operating income, excluding the impact of valuation gains/losses from interest rate swaps, increased by 164.8 billion yen ($1.511 billion) to 328.5 billion yen ($3.013 billion).

Japan: Vehicle sales totaled 1,656,369 units, an increase of 60,905 units. Operating income, excluding the impact of valuation gains/losses from interest rate swaps, decreased by 11.6 billion yen ($106.422 million) to 1.2325 trillion yen ($11.307 billion).

Europe: Vehicle sales totaled 769,929 units, an increase of 45,129 units. Operating income, excluding the impact of valuation gains/losses from interest rate swaps, increased by 22.7 billion yen ($208.256 million) to 109.7 billion yen ($1.006 billion).

Asia: Vehicle sales totaled 1,234,760 units, a decrease of 40,098 units. Operating income, excluding the impact of valuation gains/losses from interest rate swaps, decreased by 65.9 billion yen ($604.587 million) to 329.1 billion yen ($3.019 billion).

Other regions (including Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East): Vehicle sales totaled 1,055,550 units, an increase of 41,028 units. Operating income, excluding the impact of valuation gains/losses from interest rate swaps, decreased by 11.0 billion yen ($100.917 million) to 73.3 billion yen ($672.477 million).

