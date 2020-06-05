Toyota Mobility Foundation to expand provision of connected and sanitized mobility services to support healthcare in Indonesia in support of the fight against COVID-19

In the fight against COVID-19, each part of society, including governments, private sectors, individual citizens and most notably healthcare workers, is playing its respective role. In this regard, enhancing testing capacity is an important effort to save lives and prevent the virus from spreading.

The Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF), an independent not-for-profit foundation aimed at enabling mobility for all, announced today that they will provide four connected and sanitized shuttles for six medical institutions located in North Jakarta and Bekasi. The service will help the staff of these institutions carry test specimens to a COVID-19 test laboratory in a more efficient and, more importantly, safer manner.

With the “On-Demand” app with options of pre-booking in advance designed by Singapore-based SWAT Mobility, the healthcare workers are able to book a shuttle for them to carry specimens for COVID-19 testing, through effective and efficient routes generated by the app based on passengers’ pick-up location and time. In addition, the shuttles will be equipped with products and services for sanitization, such as air purification devices, periodically replaced seat covers, and frequent cleansing services. The vehicles are properly operated to transport specimens safely.

TMF will be providing the service for three months, with operational support from PT. Toyota Astra Motor and Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Earlier, TMF launched similar services to support the efficient and safe commute of healthcare staff of certain hospitals located in Bangkok, Thailand, and Manila, Philippines.

Representing TMF, Mr. Pras Ganesh, Program Director for Asia Region, said, “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the healthcare workers for their tireless work to save lives. We hope the service will help the staff of these medical institutes fulfill their missions safely and efficiently, while providing them with some peace of mind during this challenging time.”

SOURCE: Toyota