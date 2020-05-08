Toyota Mobility Foundation to expand provision of connected and sanitized mobility services to healthcare workers in Philippines in support of the fight against COVID-19

COVID-19 outbreaks have not only caused unprecedented and prolonged challenges to our social and daily activities, but more significantly, posed serious threats to human lives. Each segment of society, such as local governments, businesses and individuals, are playing their role in the fight against the virus. Among those, healthcare workers are tirelessly working day and night to save lives, putting themselves at risk.

In appreciation of and respect for the dedication of these heroes, Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF), an independent not-for-profit foundation aimed at enabling mobility for all, announced today that they will provide up to 10 connected and sanitized shuttles to Philippine General Hospital. These free-of-charge shuttles will help medical and other staff at the hospital commute safely and efficiently, giving them peace of mind.

The “Just-in-Time” app designed by Singapore-based SWAT Mobility will allow commuters to book seats and generate effective and efficient commuting routes based on passengers’ pick-up location and time. In addition, the shuttles will be equipped with products and services for sanitization, such as air purification devices, seat covers that will be periodically replaced, and frequent cleansing services. The number of passengers allowed in a vehicle will also be limited for social distancing.

The service is expected to last for three months, with operational support from Toyota Motor Philippines Corporation and Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Similar services have already been launched in Bangkok, Thailand to support the commute of healthcare staff at Rajavithi Hospital. The service was started in mid-April with fixed routes and is in the process of being supplemented with a Just-in-Time app for on-demand operations to begin in mid-May.

Representing TMF, Mr. Pras Ganesh, Program Director for Asia Region, said, “We are deeply honored to expand TMF’s connected and sanitized services to the Philippines with the aim of providing medical front-liners with safe, free and convenient commuting options during this difficult time. We are also looking to implement this service in other Southeast Asian countries in the near future.”

SOURCE: Toyota