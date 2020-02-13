Toyota Mobility Foundation introduces global next-gen urban development & traffic management challenge with MDEC

Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) has entered into an agreement with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) to launch the City Architecture for Tomorrow Challenge (CATCH). This is the region’s first global challenge that will attract innovative, data-driven entries from global participants. The aim is to raise efficiency in urban planning and drive forward the future of mobility. This partnership will enable Kuala Lumpur to take the lead in advancing next-generation urban development and city mobility management for the region.

A launch event took place in Kuala Lumpur on 13 February to kickstart the Challenge. The Mayor of Kuala Lumpur, YBhg. Dato’ Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan, attended the event as the guest-of-honor.

Rethinking the Future of Mobility

CATCH will seek to address mobility challenges in Kuala Lumpur through a global call for solutions. For a period of 8 months, participants from start-ups, academic and research institutions to corporates, or even the general public can conceptualize and develop solutions that are dynamic, intelligent and data-driven to design future city infrastructures.

Shin Aoyama, President of Secretariat, Toyota Mobility Foundation, said, “TMF was set up to address mobility issues around the world, using a unique approach driven by sustainability, innovation and partnership. CATCH was designed in partnership with the Malaysian government, to encourage data-driven but human-centered interventions to improve city planning and the mobility ecosystem.”

Surina Shukri, CEO, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, added, “Through CATCH, the global pool of talented start-ups, academics and the world’s brightest minds can develop their next-gen urban digitalisation ideas and accelerate Kuala Lumpur’s evolution into a city of the future. The program is in-line with MDEC’s efforts to drive forward the country’s digital economy, catalyse next-gen innovation through Malaysia’s Global Testbed Initiative and reinforce the country’s position as the Heart of Digital ASEAN.”

Furthermore, TMF will provide grants at every stage of the challenge―up to US$1.5 million in total―to support teams towards the development and trial-testing of the solutions in Kuala Lumpur. Participants will also have access to expert mentors and an incubation program.

Reimagining Mobility Experience through Data

CATCH will provide participants with data to empower them to develop solutions that will be selected in accordance with the Personal Data Protection Act. The data partners consist of both public and private sectors that have different data points along a commuter’s journey such as Kuala Lumpur City Hall, Royal Malaysia Police, Land Public Transport Agency, Grab, MapIT MSC, Mass Rapid Transit Corporation and Prasarana Malaysia.

Ravindran K., President, UMW Toyota Motor, said, “We take pride in overcoming “impossible” challenges to make “Mobility for All” a reality. TMF provides the platform to create a better, more mobile society and we fully support this digital and data-driven approach.”

