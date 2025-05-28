Toyota Mobility Foundation announces five finalists for $3 million Venice Sustainable Cities Challenge

The Toyota Mobility Foundation has announced the five finalists selected to advance in the Sustainable Cities Challenge in Venice, Italy

Developed in collaboration with the City of Venice, Challenge Works, and World Resources Institute, the two-stage, three-year $9 million global TMF Sustainable Cities Challenge received over 120 entries from across the world to encourage Venetians to use active mobility, public transport, and shared mobility across Venice’s mainland.

Out of the 120 entries, ten semi-finalists went on to adapt and refine their solutions over a 6-month period. Only five out of ten of the semifinalists were selected to advance to the finalist stage, based on the following criteria: innovation, impact, usability, viability, and team capacity. Judges looked for solutions that not only inspire behavior change towards sustainable transport but also demonstrate a deep understanding of local context, user needs, and implementation feasibility. Each team was required to present a clear demonstration plan with measurable KPIs to ensure long-term impact and scalability.

The judging panel, comprised of urban mobility experts and city stakeholders, selected the following finalists:

BetterPoints Ltd – BetterPoints works with businesses, public bodies and universities to change the way people think about how they move. The team is developing an app to reward citizens for switching to more active and sustainable modes of travel. They aim to build over 40 behavior change techniques into the app, ensuring gamification, goal setting and other impactful approaches to deliver a modal shift.

Factual Consulting SL – Factual is an innovative and strategy consulting firm committed to transforming mobility. The team's platform is a digital tool which aims to promote sustainable mobility habits through innovative approaches like micro incentives. The platform consists of behavior tracking modules which can be integrated into transport apps already used in the city.

Instant System S.A.S – Instant Systems is a leading Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) provider, empowering over 100 cities and regions worldwide. The team's platform aims to integrate all available mobility services into a single app. The platform seeks to empower users by sharing real-time travel information, route optimization, and personalized journey suggestions that minimize environmental impact.

Nudgd AB – Nudgd is a Swedish startup dedicated to driving sustainable behavior change through innovative digital nudging solutions. Its platform aims to integrate behavioral science with digital tools to encourage sustainable mobility habits. The platform will be tailored to Venice's unique context – where 80% of residents are already multimodal – unlocking potential to shift car-dependent users toward active and shared transport.

UrbanTide Limited x Love to Ride – Love to Ride Venice is a scalable, data-driven solution combining UrbanTide's smart mobility insights delivered through Love to Ride's proven behaviour change platform. The aim is to make cycling more visible, motivating, and accessible through targeted campaigns, real-time analytics, and community engagement. The solution helps Venetians shift everyday travel habits, track progress, and build a self-sustaining cycling culture with lasting, measurable impact.

“At Toyota Mobility Foundation, we believe the future of urban mobility lies in inclusive, human-centred solutions that are both sustainable and scalable. These finalists represent the kind of forward-thinking innovation that can transform cities like Venice—enhancing access, reducing emissions, and improving quality of life. Through this Challenge, we’re not just supporting new ideas; we’re helping to shape a mobility landscape for greener and more liveable cities.”

Monica Perez Lobo, Director at Toyota Mobility Foundation Europe

“Reaching this finalist stage marks an important step that supports Venice’s ongoing journey toward sustainable mobility. It’s not just about deploying smart tools; success lies in how deeply these solutions resonate with people’s everyday needs and choices. This Challenge creates an opportunity to test those insights in a real urban environment and drive meaningful change.”

Kathy Nothstine, Director of Cities and Societies at Challenge Works

“The selection of these five teams aligns with an exciting chapter in Venice’s ongoing journey of innovation in the field of mobility. These ideas are designed not just to work here, but to inspire solutions globally. The innovations we see emerging will benefit local communities and offer lessons for cities around the world working to enhance sustainable urban mobility.”

Ben Welle, Director of Integrated Transport and Innovation at World Resources Institute’s Ross Center for Sustainable Cities

The teams will now receive $130k implementation funding to proceed with them in the Finalist stage, where they will further develop and test their solutions within the city. Their efforts will contribute to a broader vision of cleaner, smarter urban transport systems that can be replicated globally.

The Sustainable Cities Challenge is funded by the Toyota Mobility Foundation and has been designed in partnership with Challenge Works and the World Resources Institute. It aims to create cleaner, more efficient urban mobility systems worldwide. Venice’s finalist solutions exemplify the creativity and commitment needed to address global sustainable challenges through local action.

