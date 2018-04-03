Toyota and Lexus recall certain model year 2018 and 2017 vehicles

Toyota Motor North America, Inc. today announced that it is conducting a safety recall in the U.S. of approximately 6,000 Model Year 2018 Camry and Highlander vehicles and Model Year 2017 Sienna, Tacoma and Lexus RX350 vehicles.

The involved vehicles are equipped with a vacuum pump assembly, which provides braking assist. A component in the vacuum pump assembly may have been manufactured incorrectly. This condition could lead to the illumination of a warning light, a warning message, an audible tone, and result in the sudden loss of braking assist. A sudden loss of braking assist while driving could increase the risk of a crash.

For all involved vehicles, Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace the vacuum pump with a new one at no cost to customers. All known owners of all the involved vehicles will receive a notification by first class mail by late May.

Information about automotive recalls, including but not limited to the list of involved vehicles, is subject to change over time. For the most up-to-date Safety Recall information on Toyota, Lexus or Scion vehicles, customers should check their vehicle’s status by visiting toyota.com/recall and enter the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Safety Recall inquiry by individual VIN is also available at the NHTSA site: nhtsa.gov/recalls.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.