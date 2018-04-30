Home > News Releases > Toyota is leading the way in automotive retail certifications

April 30, 2018

Toyota is proud to join the ranks of the top 10 companies with the most Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified retail locations1. While the list includes retailers from various industries, Toyota is the only automotive brand to be included in the top ranks2.

“Inclusion among the top 10 retailers to date for LEED certification2, and being the only automotive brand, speaks volumes to the movement Toyota has achieved through our environmental efforts to improve the overall quality of life,” said Kevin Butt, general manager of environmental sustainability at Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). “Environmental leadership means supporting our dealers as we continue to drive environmental performance across four key areas – Carbon, Water, Materials and Biodiversity. Toyota is focused on environmental sustainability with a goal of zero impact by the year 2050.”

“Toyota is one of the leading examples of a business embracing sustainability and taking action to drive change,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO of the U.S. Green Building Council. “As one of our Platinum level members and one of the most prolific users of LEED in their retail spaces, Toyota demonstrates an unmatched commitment to sustainable development and responsible growth among their peers in the automotive industry.”

Toyota and Lexus brands have achieved various levels of LEED certification for the construction and renovation of their sales and service areas.

More Than Just Construction

Toyota assists its dealers in making the investment and improvements to their dealerships to meet the LEED certification requirements. Through efforts like the Toyota Image II facility initiative and Lexus Vision USA, dealerships incorporate the best of sales and retail in an environmentally-friendly setting featuring windows allowing for natural light and low-emitting interior finishes.

One such example is Kendall Toyota in Eugene, Oregon, a LEED Platinum dealership. A few of their sustainable features include:

  • Photovoltaic panels: With photovoltaic panels covering most of the dealership’s roof, they are able to produce up to 30 percent of the building’s energy needs.
  • Recycled Cisterns: Two 10,000 gallon, above-ground cisterns are recycled fluid tanks. They serve as an important role in the water recycling system at the dealership.
  • Capturing and Recycling Rain Water: Approximately 60 percent of the water accumulated on the roof is collected and is directed into the two above-ground cisterns. This water supplies the car wash and landscape irrigation.
  • Other features include on-site storm water treatment, high-performance HVAC, day lighting, recycled building materials, and native landscaping.

Toyota and Lexus work with their dealerships on an individual basis providing guidance on sustainable strategies to achieve LEED certification and vendor support for products and programs such as LED lighting retrofits for energy savings.

Toyota and Lexus recognize the hard work that goes into the LEED certification process. The continued efforts not only are attractive to environmentally conscious consumers, they also can provide dealerships an edge in recruiting and retaining team members.

Long-term goals

The growth of LEED certifications by Toyota and Lexus dealers closely aligns with the company’s larger goal to have a net positive impact on society and the planet by the year 2050. Details of the TMNA Environmental Action Plan can be found in the online version of the 2017 Environmental Report (https://www.toyota.com/usa/environmentreport2017/).

“Achieving zero impact on our planet requires us to rethink the way we power our facilities, from manufacturing to selling vehicles,” Butt said. “As business owners, we encourage them to use the Challenge 2050 as a guide for their individual business goals.”

Toyota and Lexus continue to work to provide guidance and administrative support to dealers that seek to update their buildings with the LEED certification guidelines. Each dealership is an independently-owned business within the Toyota or Lexus network.

Toyota and Lexus are proud to recognize the following dealerships who have achieved LEED certification in retail and other project categories since 2007.

Toyota Dealerships3

Dealerships Complete: LEED Rating
Kendall Toyota Eugene, OR Platinum
Maguire Toyota Ithaca, NY Platinum
San Francisco Toyota San Francisco, CA Platinum
Toyota of Corvallis Corvallis, OR Platinum
Beaverton Toyota (TCSC) & (Sales) Beaverton, OR Gold
Bennett Toyota Allentown, PA Gold
Cabe Toyota Long Beach (Parts and Service) Long Beach, CA Gold
Caldwell Toyota Conway, AR Gold
DCH Toyota of Torrance Torrance, CA Gold
Fitzgerald Toyota Gaithersburg (TCUV) Gaithersburg, MD Gold
Heritage Toyota Owings Mills Owings Mills, MD Gold
Kendall Toyota of Bend Bend, OR Gold
Legends Toyota Kansas City, KS Gold
Lost Pines Toyota Bastrop, TX Gold
Mark Miller Toyota Salt Lake City, UT Gold
Sun Toyota New Port Ritchie, FL Gold
Tansky Sawmill Toyota Dublin, OH Gold
Toyota Certified Center of Santee Santee, CA Gold
Toyota of Rockwall Rockwall, TX Gold
Alamo Toyota San Antonio, TX Silver
Cabe Toyota Long Beach (Sales) Long Beach, CA Silver
Denny Menholt Toyota Rapid City, SD Silver
Dunning Toyota Ann Arbor Ann Arbor, MI Silver
Fox Toyota of El Paso El Paso, TX Silver
Fred Beans Toyota of Flemington Flemington, NJ Silver
Grossinger City Toyota Chicago, IL Silver
Jerry Durant Toyota Granbury, TX Silver
Pat Lobb Toyota of McKinney McKinney, TX Silver
Pueblo Toyota Pueblo, CO Silver
Stevenson Toyota Jacksonville, NC Silver
Toyota of El Cajon El Cajon, CA Silver
Toyota of Wellesley Wellesley, MA Silver
Tustin Toyota Tustin, CA Silver
Vancouver Toyota Vancouver, WA Silver
Victory Toyota Seaside, CA Silver
Beaman Toyota Nashville, TN Certified
Curry Toyota Cortlandt Manor, NY Certified
Family Toyota of Burleson Burleson, TX Certified
Gettel Toyota of Lakewood Bradenton, FL Certified
Grappone Toyota Concord, NH Certified
Hendrick Toyota Merriam Merriam, KS Certified
Kenny Ross Toyota Moon Township, PA Certified
Livermore Toyota Livermore, CA Certified
Miracle Toyota Winter Haven, FL Certified
Toyota of Irving Irving, TX Certified
Westbrook Toyota Westbrook, CT Certified

Lexus Dealerships3

Dealerships Complete: LEED Rating
Bell Lexus Scottsdale, AZ Gold
Lexus of Henderson Henderson, NV Gold
Lexus of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV Gold
Sewell Lexus Pre-Owned Fort Worth, TX Gold
Fox Lexus El Paso, TX Silver
Dave Mungenast Lexus of St. Louis St. Louis, MO Silver
Park Place Plano Plano, TX Certified
Hendrick Lexus Merriam, KS Certified

1 Excluding financial institutions with retail bank locations.
As of the date of the release.
3 List is inclusive of Toyota and Lexus dealerships. Project registrations vary with the U.S. Green Business Council.

