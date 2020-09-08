Toyota launches used vehicle online store in Japan

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced today the launch of its Toyota Used Vehicle Online Store, a service for customers to order used vehicles online in Japan. The service provides everything customers need to complete the purchase of a used vehicle online, from quotation through to contracting, for select used vehicles via Toyota dealers. The enhanced convenience for customers will make it possible to place orders anytime, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, without the hassle of visiting a dealership or store.

Vehicle delivery (collection at a dealer) is possible approximately two or three weeks after the registration paperwork is completed.

In recent years, e-commerce has been advancing for all kinds of products and services, and consumer lifestyles are changing to use these types of services. For automobiles, there is increasing demand to be able to purchase cars at anytime, especially by people who are too busy to visit a dealer during regular daytime operating hours. Now, with the spread of COVID-19, an increasing number of people are requesting a way to purchase a car without face-to-face negotiation. The service launched today is in response to these customer requests, making Toyota the first Japanese manufacturer to launch such a service in conjunction with its dealers, in an effort to resolve impediments to car purchasing.

In the future, Toyota will also launch a service for the online purchase of new vehicles, endeavoring to further enrich the car life of customers.

Toyota Used Vehicle Online Store https://toyota-outlet.gazoo.com/ Application method Access the Toyota Used Vehicle Online Store and select the desired vehicle. After selecting options and payment method, etc., the system automatically prepares a quotation. Customers enter their information online. When the order has been confirmed, an agreement email is sent to the customer and the contract is completed. The order agreement email contains bank account information for customers to make payment via bank transfer or in installments. Registration paperwork is sent by post to be completed and returned by the customer. Vehicle delivery is possible approximately two or three weeks later (for collection at a dealer). Settlement method Bank transfer (single or two-part payment), payment in installments. Selection and screening for payment in installments is also handled online. Vehicle range An extensive lineup of vehicles including compact cars, minivans, SUVs and HEVs. Listed vehicles Starting from approx. 200 vehicles Scheduled for sequential expansion of used vehicles handled by Toyota dealers in the Kanto, Chubu and Kansai areas, and nationwide within this year. Confirmation of actual vehicle Not possible Features an inquiry function (telephone or online message board format) for responding to detailed questions about the specifics of a vehicle’s condition. Vehicle delivery method Delivery at the contracted dealer

SOURCE: Toyota