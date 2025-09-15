Toyota launches next-generation new mobility e-Palette

Toyota announced that it has begun sales of the e-Palette BEV, which can be used for various mobility services, as of 15 September

e-Palette features a spacious interior and large windows that create a sense of openness. It is designed not only as a means of transportation, but also to support a variety of mobility services with a single vehicle, such as a mobile store or service space. It offers new mobility experiences through multi-use applications inspired by the creative ideas of customers while also transforming the cityscape with its highly refined exterior design.

Going forward, Toyota will introduce the e-Palette in TOYOTA ARENA TOKYO and surrounding areas as well as Toyota Woven City, where it will be used for transportation services and as a mobile store for various goods, among other initiatives. In addition, Toyota will carry out automated driving demonstrations in collaboration with dealerships, municipalities, and automated driving partners in certain regions, aiming to launch vehicles equipped with Level 4 automated driving systems to the market during fiscal year 2027.

Toyota will expand the possibilities of mobility aiming to achieve a mobility society where everyone enjoys the freedom to move and where mobility has the power to move people emotionally as well as physically.

Providing Multi-Use Vehicle Applications

Equipping a variety of devices will allow it to serve different purposes throughout the day by equipping various devices. For example, it can be used as a shuttle bus in the morning and evening while operating as a store during the day while it charges.

The spacious interior space allows for customisation to support even more diverse applications. For example, by installing remote communication or audio equipment, it can be used as an entertainment vehicle where passengers on the move can enjoy realistic sports viewing or immersive sightseeing experiences.

Uses and Accessibility-Conscious Design

Low floor and wide sliding doors allow for quick boarding and exit. Height-adjustment functions enable a low floor, while the electric ramp enables wheelchair users to board and exit independently without assistance at a sidewalk height of 15 cm. Optional equipment such as a one-touch fastening device for wheelchairs is also available.

Support for Automated Driving Prioritising Safety and Security

e-Palette is capable of supporting an automated driving system that conforms to Level 2 automated driving specifications. Toyota will continue to implement improved functions with the aim of launching vehicles equipped with Level 4 automated driving systems to the market during fiscal year 2027.

e-Palette is capable of supporting automated driving by equipping e-Palette with an automated driving system developed by various companies (ADK: Automated Driving Kit; automated driving control hardware and software, sensors such as cameras and LiDAR, etc.) that are compatible with Toyota’s vehicle control interface (VCI: Vehicle Control Interface).

It features standardized connections between the automated driving system and vehicle control systems. Redundant systems are installed to ensure robustness and reliability. This automated driving system integration contributes to safe and secure driving, achieving Toyota’s vision of automated driving.

Seamless collaboration with operations management systems also ensures smooth automated driving operations.

Advanced Equipment

The vehicle has implemented a Steer-by-Wire System, providing a next-generation steering feel while reducing steering input for the driver and alleviating driving burden. A uniquely-shaped steering wheel has been adopted to create an advanced cockpit.

The vehicle is equipped with digital signage both inside and outside that can display information to match usage. The signage software is editable by customers to allow them to share desired information.

In addition to safe-exit assistance, a cabin monitoring system supports door operation safety by monitoring the door surroundings.

Charging and Power Supply Functions

e-Palette features both standard and rapid charging. It can also supply power when stationary, enabling use as an emergency power source during disasters.

SOURCE: Toyota