Toyota launches new model RAV4 PHEV

Toyota has launched the new model RAV4 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) through dealerships in Japan on June 8, 2020.

Since its debut in 1994, RAV4 has pioneered the crossover SUV market, and remains the market leader. The fifth generation*5 RAV4 was released in April 2019. It has been popular with many customers, thanks to the superior driving performance delivered by three types of 4WD system, including Dynamic Torque Vectoring AWD; design which fuses refinement with SUV-like power; spacious luggage storage; and an interior designed for convenience, making it suited to diverse situations.

The new RAV4 PHEV aims to boost the fun-to-drive appeal of RAV4, adopting the newly developed Toyota Hybrid System (THS II). The front motor and inverter achieve more powerful output than the RAV4 hybrid system, and the combination with the new model, high-capacity, high-output lithium-ion battery achieves maximum system output of 225 kW, facilitating sporty, powerful driving. It also achieves a BEV driving range of 95 kilometers, top level in its class*6, for greater driving pleasure in BEV mode, thus also realizing superior environmental friendliness.

*1 System output provided by the engine and lithium-ion battery (Toyota Motor Corporation calculation)

*2 Toyota Motor Corporation measurement

*3 Driving range in WLTC mode while using battery charge. Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) assessment figures. In some instances, the engine will disable BEV driving irrespective of the remaining battery power, according factors including the state of the engine, the driving battery, air conditioner use, and driving technique (exceeding the prescribed speed).

*4 Estimation calculated based on MLIT evaluation value (WLTC mode). For example, an BEV driving distance of 95 kilometers + (hybrid fuel consumption 22.2 km/L X fuel tank capacity 55 L) = 1,316 kilometers

*5 Fourth generation in Japan. The previous generation was launched exclusively overseas

*6 Comparison done in SUV class, equipped with hybrid plug-in system. As of May 2020 according to Toyota Motor Corporation.

Sales Outline

Monthly sales target for Japan

300 units

Production Plant

Nagakusa Plant, Toyota Industries Corporation

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Toyota