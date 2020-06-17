Toyota launches new model Harrier in Japan

Toyota is making the new Harrier model available through its Toyota dealers nationwide as of June 17.

From the first moment seeing, riding, or driving off in the new Harrier, it resonates with a focus on sensory quality. Rather than relying on utility or numerical performance, Toyota’s development goal was to create a unique presence that fills the heart with its elegance. As a result, it created a vehicle that goes beyond the SUV category to offer new value as “a life-enriching partner.”

In a clear distinction from other SUVs, the Harrier brings together simplicity, elegance, and robustness in a fluent coupe form. Its high-quality interior space provides a sense of security from the first moment inside the cabin. As the vehicle drives off, a feeling of comfort is engendered through responsive driving performance, while the quiet cabin leads naturally to pleasurable conversations with friends. Spending time with the new Harrier will be an enriching experience.

Sales Outline

Monthly sales target for Japan3,100 units

With the launch of this new Harrier model, Toyota is promoting moving online. Online sales*1 allow customers to see detailed estimate simulations for any dealer they want or exchange messages with sales representatives from the comfort of their own home. The KINTO ONE*2 “beloved car” subscription service allows customers to complete the entire purchasing process online, from estimate to application to contract. It is available from just 54,010 yen (incl. tax) monthly*3 if using the seven-year lease plan without added bonus payments. By offering its customers a range of purchasing options to suit their diversifying lifestyles, Toyota is able to enhance its services to allow people to move ahead smoothly with their decision to buy a car.

*1 https://toyota.jp/harrier/

*2 A monthly fixed-sum service that provides voluntary insurance payments, vehicle tax, registration charges and taxes, breakdown repair, shaken (mandatory inspection) costs (for five- and seven-year plans), and regularly scheduled maintenance of the vehicle in a single package. https://kinto-jp.com/english/

*3 For the G Grade (gasoline specifications, 2WD) Display Audio (smartphone connectivity) package

Production Plant

Takaoka Plant, Toyota Motor Corporation

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Toyota