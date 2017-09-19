Toyota launches new “GR” Sports Car series in Japanese market

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces the launch of the new “GR” sports car series. The “G Sports (G’s)” sports conversion car series has until now served as a key component in initiatives to fuel excitement around sports car culture in Japan. Now, TMC has revolutionized the G’s series by transforming it into the GR series. TMC’s aim is to bolster initiatives to foster a culture of enjoying cars through the driving experience. Plans call for TMC to further enhance the vehicle lineup in the future and have on offer a variety of parts.
In addition, beginning with the Yaris GRMN revealed in Europe in March 2017, TMC plans to deploy the GR series outside of Japan as well gradually.
Toward making “ever-better cars,” GAZOO Racing, established as a company within TMC, refines its cars and trains its personnel through motor sports activities such as the 24 Hours of Nürburgring endurance race in Germany and the All-Japan Rally Championship. The new GR series was developed using the knowledge and know-how acquired by motor sports activites, and representing the lineup in Japan are the top-level “GRMN”, the mid-range “GR”, and the entry-level “GR SPORT”. As a limited release, the GRMN features a tuned engine, while the mass produced GR possesses the essence of GRMN. The GR SPORT is also available in minivans and offers drivers the chance to enjoy a casual sports car driving experience. In addition, aftermarket “GR PARTS” are provided so ordinary drivers can take pleasure in customizing their own cars.
As the initial GR series rolls out, the GR and GR SPORT will be available for the Vitz and the GR SPORT will be offered for the Prius PHV, Harrier, Mark X, Voxy, and Noah on September 19 at Toyota dealerships*1 nationwide in Japan. Moreover, the Vitz GRMN, 86 GR, Aqua GR Sport, and Prius α GR SPORT models will be added to the lineup at a later time. The Vitz GRMN is scheduled for release in the spring of 2018 while the 86 GR, Aqua GR Sport, and Prius α GR SPORT models are slated to go to market this winter.
Additionally, in concert with the GR series launch, TMC will open a series of “GR Garage” shops as regional bases for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing with the aim of bringing the joy of automobiles to a wider range of customers focusing on sports cars and motor sports. Current “AREA 86” shops deployed nationwide across Japan will be rebranded as GR Garage shops with dedicated staff (GR Consultants) once certain criteria have been met at designated locations. All AREA 86 shops will be closed by March 2018, and 39 GR Garage shops are scheduled to open within fiscal year 2017.
Guided by the concept of “the most exciting car shop in town,” the GR Garage will help cultivate an enthusiastic car culture through its commitment to achieving three primary objectives: the creation of a shop that car fans want to visit again and again, the development of staff (human resources) loved by car fans, and providing access to driving experiences that leave car fans wanting more.
*1Vitz: Netz stores; Harrier Toyopet stores; Mark X: Toyopet stores and Tokyo Toyota stores; Voxy: Netz stores; Noah: Toyota Corolla stores; Prius PHV, Prius α, 86, and Aqua: Toyota stores, Toyopet stores, Toyota Corolla stores, Netz stores
- Demonstrating the ability to bring out maximum “competitive performance” in motor sports
- Grid-style “Functional MATRIX” grille (Vitz, Prius PHV, Aqua) steadfastly pursues fulfilled performance
- White paint + brake calipers with the GR logo (excluding Vitz GR SPORT)
- Special emblem (for all cars on the front, rear, and sides)
- Special seats with side supports that securely bolster the driver and passengers (with GR logo)
- Unique touches and silver stitching on the door trim and front seats that create a sporty feel
- GR exclusive start switch
|GR
|GR SPORT
|Base Grade
|GR SPORT
|―
|Vehicle Registration Method
|On-site registration at a local Land Transport Branch Office
|Type designation
|Body Color
|Super White II, White Pearl Crystal Shine (manufacturer option), Silver Metallic, Gray Metallic, Black Mica, Super Red V, Luminous Yellow (manufacturer option), Blue Metallic
|Main Equipment
|
|Sales Stores
|Netz in Japan
|GR SPORT
|Base Grade
|S “Navi Package”
|S
|Vehicle Registration Method
|On-site registration at a local Land Transport Branch Office
|Body Color
|White Pearl Crystal Shine (manufacturer option), Silver Metallic, Gray Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Emotional Red (manufacturer option), Thermo-tect Lime Green (manufacturer option), Spirited Aqua Metallic
|Main Equipment
|
|Sales Stores
|Toyota stores, Toyopet stores, Toyota Corolla stores, and Netz stores in Japan
|GR SPORT
|Base Grade
|ELEGANCE (2WD / 4WD gasoline, 4WD turbo)
|Vehicle Registration Method
|On-site registration at a local Land Transport Branch Office
|Body Color
|White Pearl Crystal Shine (manufacturer option), Silver Metallic, Black, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine (manufacturer option), Dark Red Mica Metallic, Dark Blue Mica Metallic
|Main Equipment
|
|Sales Stores
|Toyopet stores in Japan
|GR SPORT
|Base Grade
|350RDS
|250S
|Vehicle Registration Method
|On-site registration at a local Land Transport Branch Office
|Body Color
|White Pearl Crystal Shine (manufacturer option), Silver Metallic, Black, Precious Black Pearl (manufacturer option), Dark Red Mica Metallic, True Blue Mica Metallic
|Main Equipment
|
|Sales Stores
|Toyopet stores in Japan (also available at Tokyo Toyota in the Tokyo area)
|GR SPORT
|Base Grade
|ZS
|Vehicle Registration Method
|On-site registration at a local Land Transport Branch Office
|Body Color
|White Pearl Crystal Shine (manufacturer option), Silver Metallic, Black, Blackish Ageha*1 Glass Flake (manufacturer option), Inazuma*2 Sparking Black Glass Flake (manufacturer option)
|Main Equipment
|
|Sales Stores
|Netz stores in Japan
|GR SPORT
|Base Grade
|Si
|Vehicle Registration Method
|On-site registration at a local Land Transport Branch Office
|Body Color
|White Pearl Crystal Shine (manufacturer option), Luxury White Pearl Crystal Shine Glass Flake (manufacturer option), Silver Metallic, Black, Blackish Ageha*1 Glass Flake (manufacturer option)
|Main Equipment
|
|Sales Stores
|Toyota Corolla stores in Japan
*1Japanese for citrus swallowtail butterfly
*2Japanese for lightning
|Seating
(occupants)
|Engine
|Driveline
|Powertrain
|Price*
(including consumption tax)
– JPY
|Vitz
|GR SPORT “GR”
|5
|1NZ-FE
(1.5-liter)
|Front-wheel
drive
|5MT
|2,303,640
|Super CVT-i
|2,303,640
|GR SPORT
|5MT
|2,087,640
|Super CVT-i
|2,087,640
|1NZ-FXE
(1.5-liter)
|THS II
|2,329,560
|Prius PHV
|S “GR SPORT”
|4
|2ZR-FXE
(1.8-liter)
|Front-wheel
drive
|THS II
|3,711,960
|S “Navi Package /
GR SPORT”
|4,116,960
|Harrier
|ELEGANCE
“GR SPORT”
|5
|3ZR-FAE
(2.0-liter)
|Front-wheel
drive
|Super CVT-i
|3,398,760
|Four-wheel
drive
|3,593,160
|8AR-FTS
(2.0-liter direct injection turbo)
|Four-wheel
drive
|6 Super ECT
|3,996,000
|Mark X
|350RDS
“GR SPORT”
|5
|2GR-FSE
(3.5-liter)
|Rear-wheel
drive
|6 Super ECT
|4,428,000
|250S
“GR SPORT”
|4GR-FSE
(2.5-liter)
|3,809,160
|Voxy
|ZS “GR SPORT”
|7
|3ZR-FAE
(2.0-liter)
|Front-wheel
drive
|Super CVT-i
|3,257,280
|Noah
|Si “GR SPORT”
|7
|3ZR-FAE
(2.0-liter)
|Front-wheel
drive
|Super CVT-i
|3,257,280
- Super CVT-i
- Super Continuously Variable Transmission-intelligent
- 6 Super ECT
- Super Intelligent 6-speed Electronically Controlled Transmission (automatic)
*Prices do not include recycling fees.
|Launch
|Spring of 2018
|
|Total Displacement
|1.8-liter + supercharger (New)
Maximum output 210 PS or greater, Maximum torque 250 Nm
|Vehicle
|1,140 kg
|Length (mm)
|3,975
|Width (mm)
|1,695
|Height (mm)
|1,510
|Main Equipment
|
|Launch
|Winter of 2017
|
|Total Displacement
|2.0-liter
|Vehicle
|1,240 kg
|Length (mm)
|4,290
|Width (mm)
|1,775
|Height (mm)
|1,310
|Main Equipment
|
|Launch
|Winter of 2017
|
|Total Displacement
|1.5-liter + THS II
|Vehicle
|1,100 kg,
1,110 kg (vehicles with 17-inch tires)
|Length (mm)
|4,070
|Width (mm)
|1,695
|Height (mm)
|1,455,
1,440 (vehicles with 17-inch tires)
|Main Equipment
|
|Launch
|Winter of 2017
|
|Total Displacement
|1.8-liter + THS II
|Vehicle
|1,480 kg (5 passengers)
1,490 kg (7 passengers)
|Length (mm)
|4,665
|Width (mm)
|1,775
|Height (mm)
|1,560
|Main Equipment
|