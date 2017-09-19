Home > News Releases > Toyota launches new “GR” Sports Car series in Japanese market

Toyota launches new “GR” Sports Car series in Japanese market

September 19, 2017

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces the launch of the new “GR” sports car series. The “G Sports (G’s)” sports conversion car series has until now served as a key component in initiatives to fuel excitement around sports car culture in Japan. Now, TMC has revolutionized the G’s series by transforming it into the GR series. TMC’s aim is to bolster initiatives to foster a culture of enjoying cars through the driving experience. Plans call for TMC to further enhance the vehicle lineup in the future and have on offer a variety of parts.

In addition, beginning with the Yaris GRMN revealed in Europe in March 2017, TMC plans to deploy the GR series outside of Japan as well gradually.

GR Series (From left, Noah GR SPORT, Voxy GR SPORT, Harrier GR SPORT, Mark X GR SPORT, Prius PHV GR SPORT, Vitz GR SPORT, Vitz GR)

Toward making “ever-better cars,” GAZOO Racing, established as a company within TMC, refines its cars and trains its personnel through motor sports activities such as the 24 Hours of Nürburgring endurance race in Germany and the All-Japan Rally Championship. The new GR series was developed using the knowledge and know-how acquired by motor sports activites, and representing the lineup in Japan are the top-level “GRMN”, the mid-range “GR”, and the entry-level “GR SPORT”. As a limited release, the GRMN features a tuned engine, while the mass produced GR possesses the essence of GRMN. The GR SPORT is also available in minivans and offers drivers the chance to enjoy a casual sports car driving experience. In addition, aftermarket “GR PARTS” are provided so ordinary drivers can take pleasure in customizing their own cars.

GR Series

As the initial GR series rolls out, the GR and GR SPORT will be available for the Vitz and the GR SPORT will be offered for the Prius PHV, Harrier, Mark X, Voxy, and Noah on September 19 at Toyota dealerships*1 nationwide in Japan. Moreover, the Vitz GRMN, 86 GR, Aqua GR Sport, and Prius α GR SPORT models will be added to the lineup at a later time. The Vitz GRMN is scheduled for release in the spring of 2018 while the 86 GR, Aqua GR Sport, and Prius α GR SPORT models are slated to go to market this winter.

Additionally, in concert with the GR series launch, TMC will open a series of “GR Garage” shops as regional bases for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing with the aim of bringing the joy of automobiles to a wider range of customers focusing on sports cars and motor sports. Current “AREA 86” shops deployed nationwide across Japan will be rebranded as GR Garage shops with dedicated staff (GR Consultants) once certain criteria have been met at designated locations. All AREA 86 shops will be closed by March 2018, and 39 GR Garage shops are scheduled to open within fiscal year 2017.

Guided by the concept of “the most exciting car shop in town,” the GR Garage will help cultivate an enthusiastic car culture through its commitment to achieving three primary objectives: the creation of a shop that car fans want to visit again and again, the development of staff (human resources) loved by car fans, and providing access to driving experiences that leave car fans wanting more.

*1Vitz: Netz stores; Harrier Toyopet stores; Mark X: Toyopet stores and Tokyo Toyota stores; Voxy: Netz stores; Noah: Toyota Corolla stores; Prius PHV, Prius α, 86, and Aqua: Toyota stores, Toyopet stores, Toyota Corolla stores, Netz stores

Main GR Series Features (Japan)
Design
  • Demonstrating the ability to bring out maximum “competitive performance” in motor sports
Exterior
  • Grid-style “Functional MATRIX” grille (Vitz, Prius PHV, Aqua) steadfastly pursues fulfilled performance
  • White paint + brake calipers with the GR logo (excluding Vitz GR SPORT)
  • Special emblem (for all cars on the front, rear, and sides)
Interior
  • Special seats with side supports that securely bolster the driver and passengers (with GR logo)
  • Unique touches and silver stitching on the door trim and front seats that create a sporty feel
  • GR exclusive start switch
GR Series Model Outline
Vitz
GR GR SPORT
Base Grade GR SPORT
Vehicle Registration Method On-site registration at a local Land Transport Branch Office Type designation
Body Color Super White II, White Pearl Crystal Shine (manufacturer option), Silver Metallic, Gray Metallic, Black Mica, Super Red V, Luminous Yellow (manufacturer option), Blue Metallic
Main Equipment
  • Special tuning suspension (For GR, shock absorbers manufactured by SACHS)
  • Addition of spot welding points
  • Brace addition (GR)
  • 10-speed sequential sport shift (GR’s CVT only)
  • Aluminum pedals (GR only)
  • Small diameter steering wheel (GR only)
Sales Stores Netz in Japan
Prius PHV
GR SPORT
Base Grade S “Navi Package” S
Vehicle Registration Method On-site registration at a local Land Transport Branch Office
Body Color White Pearl Crystal Shine (manufacturer option), Silver Metallic, Gray Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Emotional Red (manufacturer option), Thermo-tect Lime Green (manufacturer option), Spirited Aqua Metallic
Main Equipment
  • Special tuning suspension
  • Brace addition
  • Special tachometer (with GR logo)
  • Shift knob (Smoke black trim)
  • Aluminum pedals
  • Small diameter steering wheel
Sales Stores Toyota stores, Toyopet stores, Toyota Corolla stores, and Netz stores in Japan
Harrier
GR SPORT
Base Grade ELEGANCE (2WD / 4WD gasoline, 4WD turbo)
Vehicle Registration Method On-site registration at a local Land Transport Branch Office
Body Color White Pearl Crystal Shine (manufacturer option), Silver Metallic, Black, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine (manufacturer option), Dark Red Mica Metallic, Dark Blue Mica Metallic
Main Equipment
  • Special tuning suspension
  • Addition of spot welding points + brace addition
  • Special meter (with GR logo)
  • Special exhaust system
  • Carbon-like decoration on the switch base and etc
  • Small diameter steering wheel
Sales Stores Toyopet stores in Japan
Mark X
GR SPORT
Base Grade 350RDS 250S
Vehicle Registration Method On-site registration at a local Land Transport Branch Office
Body Color White Pearl Crystal Shine (manufacturer option), Silver Metallic, Black, Precious Black Pearl (manufacturer option), Dark Red Mica Metallic, True Blue Mica Metallic
Main Equipment
  • Special tuning suspension
  • Addition of spot welding points + brace addition
  • Special meter (with GR logo)
  • Carbon-like decoration on the switch base and etc
  • Small diameter steering wheel
  • LED illumination beam
Sales Stores Toyopet stores in Japan (also available at Tokyo Toyota in the Tokyo area)
Voxy
GR SPORT
Base Grade ZS
Vehicle Registration Method On-site registration at a local Land Transport Branch Office
Body Color White Pearl Crystal Shine (manufacturer option), Silver Metallic, Black, Blackish Ageha*1 Glass Flake (manufacturer option), Inazuma*2 Sparking Black Glass Flake (manufacturer option)
Main Equipment
  • Special tuning suspension
  • Brace addition
  • Special meter (with GR logo)
  • Aluminum pedals
  • Small diameter steering wheel
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob with dimple and silver stitch
Sales Stores Netz stores in Japan
Noah
GR SPORT
Base Grade Si
Vehicle Registration Method On-site registration at a local Land Transport Branch Office
Body Color White Pearl Crystal Shine (manufacturer option), Luxury White Pearl Crystal Shine Glass Flake (manufacturer option), Silver Metallic, Black, Blackish Ageha*1 Glass Flake (manufacturer option)
Main Equipment
  • Special tuning suspension
  • Brace addition
  • Special meter (with GR logo)
  • Aluminum pedals
  • Small diameter steering wheel
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob dimple and silver stitch
Sales Stores Toyota Corolla stores in Japan

*1Japanese for citrus swallowtail butterfly

*2Japanese for lightning

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices
(Separate pricing in Hokkaido and Okinawa)
Seating
(occupants)		 Engine Driveline Powertrain Price*
(including consumption tax)
– JPY
Vitz GR SPORT “GR” 5 1NZ-FE
(1.5-liter)		 Front-wheel
drive		 5MT 2,303,640
Super CVT-i 2,303,640
GR SPORT 5MT 2,087,640
Super CVT-i 2,087,640
1NZ-FXE
(1.5-liter)		 THS II 2,329,560
Prius PHV S “GR SPORT” 4 2ZR-FXE
(1.8-liter)		 Front-wheel
drive		 THS II 3,711,960
S “Navi Package /
GR SPORT”		 4,116,960
Harrier ELEGANCE
“GR SPORT”		 5 3ZR-FAE
(2.0-liter)		 Front-wheel
drive		 Super CVT-i 3,398,760
Four-wheel
drive		 3,593,160
8AR-FTS
(2.0-liter direct injection turbo)		 Four-wheel
drive		 6 Super ECT 3,996,000
Mark X 350RDS
“GR SPORT”		 5 2GR-FSE
(3.5-liter)		 Rear-wheel
drive		 6 Super ECT 4,428,000
250S
“GR SPORT”		 4GR-FSE
(2.5-liter)		 3,809,160
Voxy ZS “GR SPORT” 7 3ZR-FAE
(2.0-liter)		 Front-wheel
drive		 Super CVT-i 3,257,280
Noah Si “GR SPORT” 7 3ZR-FAE
(2.0-liter)		 Front-wheel
drive		 Super CVT-i 3,257,280
Super CVT-i
Super Continuously Variable Transmission-intelligent
6 Super ECT
Super Intelligent 6-speed Electronically Controlled Transmission (automatic)

*Prices do not include recycling fees.

Outline of Vehicles Scheduled to Be Launched
NoteFigures as measured by Toyota
Vitz “GRMN”
Launch Spring of 2018
Vitz "GRMN"
Total Displacement 1.8-liter + supercharger (New)
Maximum output 210 PS or greater, Maximum torque 250 Nm
Vehicle 1,140 kg
Length (mm) 3,975
Width (mm) 1,695
Height (mm) 1,510
Main Equipment
  • Special sports seats
  • Shock absorbers manufactured by SACHS
  • Brace addition
  • Special meter (with GR logo)
  • BBS forged aluminum wheels
  • Small diameter steering wheel
  • Limited-slip differential (LSD)
86 “GR”
Launch Winter of 2017
86 "GR"
Total Displacement 2.0-liter
Vehicle 1,240 kg
Length (mm) 4,290
Width (mm) 1,775
Height (mm) 1,310
Main Equipment
  • Full aero parts (front, side, and rear)
  • Shock absorbers manufactured by SACHS
  • Seats manufactured by RECARO
  • RAYS forged aluminum wheels
  • Small diameter steering wheel
  • 6 pot front 4 pot rear brake calipers
  • Tailpipe (single)
  • Torsen type Limited Slip Differential
Aqua “GR SPORT”
Launch Winter of 2017
Aqua "GR SPORT"
Total Displacement 1.5-liter + THS II
Vehicle 1,100 kg,
1,110 kg (vehicles with 17-inch tires)
Length (mm) 4,070
Width (mm) 1,695
Height (mm) 1,455,
1,440 (vehicles with 17-inch tires)
Main Equipment
  • Special tuning suspension
  • Addition of spot welding points
  • Brace addition (vehicles with 17-inch tires only)
  • Addition of tachometer (vehicles with 17-inch tires only)
  • Aluminum pedals (vehicles with 17-inch tires only)
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
Prius α “GR SPORT”
Launch Winter of 2017
Prius α "GR SPORT"
Total Displacement 1.8-liter + THS II
Vehicle 1,480 kg (5 passengers)
1,490 kg (7 passengers)
Length (mm) 4,665
Width (mm) 1,775
Height (mm) 1,560
Main Equipment
  • Special tuning suspension
  • Brace addition
  • Tachometer (with GR logo)
  • Aluminum pedals
  • Change of interior decoration including stitching
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
