Toyota launches new “GR” Sports Car series in Japanese market

As the initial GR series rolls out, the GR and GR SPORT will be available for the Vitz and the GR SPORT will be offered for the Prius PHV, Harrier, Mark X, Voxy, and Noah on September 19 at Toyota dealerships*1 nationwide in Japan. Moreover, the Vitz GRMN, 86 GR, Aqua GR Sport, and Prius α GR SPORT models will be added to the lineup at a later time. The Vitz GRMN is scheduled for release in the spring of 2018 while the 86 GR, Aqua GR Sport, and Prius α GR SPORT models are slated to go to market this winter.

Additionally, in concert with the GR series launch, TMC will open a series of “GR Garage” shops as regional bases for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing with the aim of bringing the joy of automobiles to a wider range of customers focusing on sports cars and motor sports. Current “AREA 86” shops deployed nationwide across Japan will be rebranded as GR Garage shops with dedicated staff (GR Consultants) once certain criteria have been met at designated locations. All AREA 86 shops will be closed by March 2018, and 39 GR Garage shops are scheduled to open within fiscal year 2017.

Guided by the concept of “the most exciting car shop in town,” the GR Garage will help cultivate an enthusiastic car culture through its commitment to achieving three primary objectives: the creation of a shop that car fans want to visit again and again, the development of staff (human resources) loved by car fans, and providing access to driving experiences that leave car fans wanting more.