Toyota launches ‘Electrified Diversified’ Beyond Zero campaign

Toyota’s Electrified Diversified campaign focuses on Toyota’s widest selection of low and zero emissions vehicles in the market

Toyota invites drivers to get electrified with the 2023 Beyond Zero “Electrified Diversified” campaign. Beyond Zero is Toyota’s vision to reach beyond carbon neutrality with the products, services and operations offered; and find new ways to make a positive impact on the planet and society.

Toyota’s electrified vehicles are helping to reduce carbon emissions to ultimately drive towards the Beyond Zero vision. Toyota believes in the power of choices by offering a full spectrum of Electrified powertrains for consumers to choose from – Battery EV, Hybrid EV, Plug-In EV, Fuel-Cell EV – there’s an option for everyone.

“Toyota offers more low and zero emission vehicles combined than any other automaker including battery electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell electric offerings,” said Mike Tripp, Vice President of Vehicle Marketing & Communications. “Beyond Zero is all about giving our customers a choice, and we’re excited to offer a wide range of vehicles featuring a diverse portfolio of electrified powertrains to best fit our customers’ lifestyles, helping to reduce their carbon footprint today.”

The fully integrated targeted campaign was developed by Saatchi & Saatchi. The campaign expresses the confidence and excitement that drivers will experience driving Toyota’s lineup of electrified vehicles, featuring Toyota models such as: Tundra Hybrid, Sienna, Prius, bZ4X, and Mirai, to name only a few.

In the :30 spot, titled “Electrified Diversified,” viewers are taken through various life moments displaying the unlimited possibilities within Toyota’s carbon-emission reducing lineup, including an off-roading adventure, a beach barbeque, a child’s birthday party, a fun night out, among other quick-paced shots. The spot highlights the message of inclusivity of electrified offerings, freedom of choice, and features an array of Toyota electrified vehicles that stand out in style, power, and durability. The campaign signifies that there’s an electrified vehicle for everyone.

SOURCE: Toyota