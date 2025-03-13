Toyota launches all-new Crown Estate in Japan

All four models now available with the arrival of the mature active cabin that combines the dignity and functionality of the Crown

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced that it will commence sales of its all-new Crown Estate model in Japan today.

Toyota, under the concept of “making ever-better cars,” has introduced TNGA*1 and the in-house company system to drive product-centered management. TNGA has enabled the company to develop a variety of vehicles based on a highly flexible platform, and the in-house company system has nurtured passionate individuals and organizations that put vehicles first and foremost. As a result, Toyota now adopts a Cluster Strategy, developing products not as individual offerings, but as a coordinated group, to meet the needs of customers.

The Crown launched in 1955 celebrates its 70th anniversary with a history that has grown alongside the development of the Japanese economy. Staying true to its DNA of continuous innovation that has been passed down through past generations, the new Crown has also advanced the “making ever-better cars” ideal through TNGA and the in-house company system. In 2022, Toyota unveiled four models with different personalities, rather than just one sedan, to the world as the Crown series.

Following the launch of the Crossover, Sport, and Sedan, comes the fourth model in the lineup of the Crown series, the Estate. It brings dynamic styling and functionality so drivers can enjoy an active lifestyle with family and friends. The result is a vehicle that embodies both the dignity and functionality of the Crown in what Toyota calls a Mature Active Cabin. The powertrain lineup includes hybrid (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models to cater to a wide range of customer lifestyles.

*1 TNGA Toyota New Global Architecture. An initiative to significantly improve basic performance and product strength by newly developing powertrain units and platforms in an integrated manner while incorporating “smart sharing”‘ that considers overall optimization.

Vehicle Outline

1) A new design combining a wagon and an SUV that offers high quality, refinement, relaxation, and functionality

Exterior design

The Estate features an elegant cabin made possible by the GA-K platform and is complemented by sharp shoulder lines that run from front to rear, achieving a design that seamlessly connects with the character lines on the front hood. The large 21-inch diameter tires on aluminum wheels bring a sense of power and results in flowing and dynamic proportions.

The front fascia has a bumper-integrated front grille which achieves a stylish and distinctive design that matches the body color. Furthermore, the mesh pattern subtly changes from top to bottom, a carefully crafted detail that enhances the vehicle’s refined appearance.

Interior design

The Crown series incorporates island architecture*2 across all models. The design also features a horizontal arrangement of meter displays to minimize eye movement, creating a space that enables the driver to drive long distances effortlessly without confusing operations.

Vintage-style cloud patterns are applied to the Saddle Tan and Grayish Blue trim areas, and the decorations provide a high quality, yet accentuated design.

*2 Island architecture is a design in which various functions such as displays and shifts are grouped together and arranged like an island.

Color design

A total of five monotone body colors and five bi-tone body colors are available to create a lineup that is suitable for a wide range of lifestyles. The PHEV model also features an exclusive Precious Metal x Massive Gray bi-tone body color, creating a sense of exclusivity.

Three color themes are available for the interior: Black, which is common to the Crown series; Saddle Tan, which complements a glamorous and mature lifestyle; and Grayish Blue, a PHEV-exclusive color theme making its sole appearance in the Crown series and offering a refined and active impression.

2) Functionality that supports an active and mature lifestyle and a relaxing space

Luggage space that expands to meet the needs of an active lifestyle

To meet the needs of active customers, the Estate features 570 liters of luggage space when the rear seats are in use and 1,470 liters of luggage space when retracted. Furthermore, it has an all-new luggage space extension board mechanism that creates a completely flat space of two meters in length when the rear seats are folded, a first for Toyota vehicles. This provides new experiential value in various settings such as during leisure and outdoor activities.

The floor of the luggage area is made from a high-quality fabric with a pleasant texture, ensuring that customers can store important items securely while also enjoying comfort during their time in the vehicle.

New items introduced to enhance the experience of the spacious full-flat deck

The luggage area incorporates items such as a pull-out deck chair and table to enhance the experience of the full-flat deck. These items increase comfort during car camping or when outdoors by offering a more relaxing space, and can be neatly stored inside the vehicle when not in use.

The design of these items features chic color tones that harmonize with the cabin as well as the Crown’s iconic crown emblem, creating a sense of unity and exclusivity.

3) A stress-free, relaxed driving experience that is suitable for a Mature Active Cabin

Pursuing a stress-free ride for long distance travel

Based on the Mature Active Cabin concept, the suspension is tuned to maintain precise steering and a high-quality ride. This ensures that passengers can enjoy long drives comfortably without experiencing fatigue.

Custom settings are applied to the DRS*3 to recreate an agile yet robust driving experience, and custom settings are also added to the AVS*4 to improve damping force and reduce friction, leading to a high-quality ride. Clear distinctions are made between the three drive modes―Normal Mode, Sport Mode, and Rear Comfort Mode―to provide a stress-free ride that suits the preferences of drivers and their passengers.

The Rear Comfort Mode adds dedicated DRS control in pursuit of rear seat ride comfort. The AVS*3 control achieves a stress-free ride with minimal swaying for all seats.

*3 DRS Dynamic Rear Steering. A rear-wheel steering system that adjusts according to vehicle speed.

*4 AVS Adaptive Variable Suspension. An electronically controlled suspension system.

2.5-liter Hybrid System

The Estate is equipped with a high-efficiency hybrid system designed to improve efficiency and performance. The output of the front motor is increased by approximately 50% compared to the Crossover and Sport models. This allows for stress-free acceleration even when carrying an increased load, offering a more relaxed driving experience.

2.5-liter Plug-in Hybrid System

The Estate is equipped with a high-output density drive motor, achieving a driving experience that combines pleasant acceleration with quietness.

Like the Sport, the Estate comes with a high-density large-capacity lithium-ion battery. The battery is placed under the floor to allow the vehicle to secure a BEV-mode driving range of 89 km*5 without compromising interior space, which enables operation on BEV-mode for most daily drives.

*5 Driving distance in WLTC mode while using battery charge. As evaluated by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

In some instances, the engine will disable BEV-mode driving irrespective of the remaining battery power, according to factors including the state of the engine or drive battery, air conditioner use, and driving style (exceeding the prescribed speed).

Sales Outline

Base sales volume for Japan 1,500 units per month

Production Plant

Tsutsumi Plant, Toyota Motor Corporation

Main Specifications

Length 4,930 mm Width 1,880 mm Height 1,625 mm Fuel efficiency WLTC mode

20.0 km/liter (PHEV) / 20.3 km/liter (HEV) Displacement 2.487 liters

SOURCE: Toyota