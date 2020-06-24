Toyota Kirloskar Motor announces availability of Yaris on Government e Marketplace

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the availability of its versatile and stylish sedan Yaris on Government e Marketplace (GeM). The GeM launched in 2016, is a dedicated e market for online procurement of goods and services by Government Organisations, Departments and Public Sector Units (PSUs). The Yaris, J Grade, Gasoline, 7 Airbag – Manual Transmission, is available on the GeM portal starting June, 2020.

Toyota Yaris is a versatile sedan that boasts of advanced and emotional design, comfort, superior ride quality and quietness, dynamic efficiency and class-leading safety and technology. Built on the Toyota philosophy of QDR, Yaris offers features such as the Alloy Wheel, Projector Headlamp, Two Tone Interiors with Water Design Instrument Panel, Superior Braking System which consist of ABS+EBD+BA, seven-SRS Airbags, High Solar Energy Absorbing Front Windshield with Infrared Cut Off and more.

Since its India launch in 2018, the locally manufactured Yaris, has been well received. The sedan has registered a growth of 64 per cent for the period of January to March 2020 when compared to the same period last year.

Commenting on the move, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, TKM, said, “Toyota Yaris is a preferred choice in the segment for its world-class safety, quality, durability and reliability features. The listing of Yaris on the GeM will now ensure that car buyers from central and state governments will have a wider choice in the sedan category. We are cognizant that several Government undertakings are moving towards procurement from the GeM in the post-COVID world and we want to ease their buying experience. Also, the “Covid Warrior” special offer applicable on Yaris has received good response and also given us an opportunity to thank the Government employees and doctors for their unwavering services towards containing the Covid pandemic. We are hopeful that this move will help us capitalize on the new B segment opportunity and increase interest from various Government departments and PSUs besides. Overall, we aim to cater to the demand on the Government side.”

TKM always strives to match evolving customer demands with a customer-first approach and by constantly evaluating changing market dynamics and responding to it with product offerings and sales strategies. The latest move will help TKM to further enhance Government sales and provide more choice to discerning departments and PSUs across sedan, Multi-Purpose Vehicle segments. TKM already sells the Innova G Plus Diesel 7 and 8-seater, GX Petrol 7 and 8-seater, VX Petrol 7-seater models on the GeM platform.

SOURCE: Toyota Kirloskar Motor