Toyota joins TOKYO H2 project aiming to make Tokyo a global leader in hydrogen

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced today that it has joined “TOKYO H2,” a new project launched by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government on September 3 aiming to make Tokyo a global leader in hydrogen. As part of this public-private initiative, the Crown has been introduced into the fuel cell taxi fleet to expand adoption.

The Crown combines the exceptional quietness unique to a fuel cell vehicle (FCEV) with spacious rear seating and excellent ease of entry and exit, delivering comfortable and a premium travel experience unmatched by conventional taxis.

To achieve the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s target for introducing fuel cell taxis (approximately 600 by fiscal year 2030), Toyota will also aim to introduce 200 units by fiscal year 2025 and provide support.

To coincide with the project’s launch, Toyota has renovated and reopened the TOYOTA MIRAI Showroom in Minato City, Tokyo originally established in 2015 as an information center on fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs) and hydrogen as the TOKYO H2 HUB. The new facility will serve as a hub for collaboration among companies and organizations working toward a hydrogen society, contributing to the project’s advancement and to the broader adoption of hydrogen energy.

The TOKYO H2 project, led by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, aims to accelerate public―private efforts to use hydrogen, with a focus on commercial mobility such as fuel cell taxis and trucks. Participating companies and organizations will implement a variety of hydrogen-related initiatives. By unifying the project’s logo and design, the spread of hydrogen is being made visible throughout the city, raising understanding and interest across Tokyo. Going forward, in addition to taxis, initiatives in the commercial sector will be rolled out in stages.

Toyota supports the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s commitment to advancing the social implementation of hydrogen. By introducing the Crown to the fuel cell taxi fleet, Toyota aims to make the hydrogen society more familiar and accessible in everyday life. In addition, by generating substantial hydrogen demand, Toyota seeks to create a virtuous cycle across the supply chain. Working together with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and with companies and organizations engaged in hydrogen, Toyota will continue to expand partnerships and contribute to realizing a Tokyo that leads the world with hydrogen.

Toyota positions hydrogen as an important energy source and, together with many partners, is advancing a wide range of initiatives to promote its use across all areas―producing, transporting, storing, and using. Going forward, Toyota will continue to accelerate efforts to expand the use of hydrogen and contribute to the realization of a hydrogen society.



Fuel cell taxi Crown (FCEV)

SOURCE: Toyota