Toyota is the Which? Car Brand of the Year 2020

Consumer champion Which? has named Toyota the Car Brand of the Year in its prestigious 2020 awards.

Announcing the result, Which? declared: “Toyota continues to dominate its rivals in terms of its ultimate reliability, enjoying the top spots in the 2020 Which? Car Survey.

“Elsewhere, it remains committed to hybrid technology, which has been deployed across nearly its entire range of family cars. Its continued development of hybrid drivetrains has seen the technology become a genuine alternative to diesel, even at motorway speeds – the traditional Achilles heel of petrol hybrid cars. Furthermore, despite their quality and dependability, Toyota cars remain relatively affordable, meaning they’re likely to remain a firm favourite for years to come.”

Mark Roden, Toyota (GB) Operations Director, said: “Which? has an international reputation for its independent and thorough assessment of products and services and its championing of quality and fairness for consumers. We are immensely proud to receive this award which reflects quality of both the vehicles we make and the services we provide to our customers, particularly in view of the exceptional operating conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Now more than ever, consumer trust is vital for business and thanks to the efforts invested by our national network and the strength-in-depth of our product range – our self-charging hybrid cars in particular – we are able to reward the faith they are placing in us.”

In August this year, Toyota was the leading mainstream brand in the Which? car reliability survey, with 19 of its cars earning “best buy” recommendations and praise for their dependability, fuel and emissions efficiency and easy-to-drive character.

Toyota takes the baton from its sister brand, Lexus, which won the Car Brand of the Year in 2019.

This is the 14th year of the Which? Awards, presented to the UK’s best businesses, those which go the furthest to satisfy their customers. The winners are chosen by an expert panel, based on the results of thousands of product tests and feedback from customers.

SOURCE: Toyota