Toyota is conducting a safety recall involving certain Toyota Corolla Hatchback vehicles

Toyota is conducting a safety recall involving certain 2019 Model Year Corolla Hatchback vehicles in the United States. Approximately 3,400 vehicles are involved.

In the involved vehicles, there is a possibility the torque converter in the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) could fail. Under certain conditions this could result in a loss of motive power. Loss of motive power while driving at higher speeds could increase the risk of crash.

For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will replace the Direct Shift-CVT with a new one containing a new torque converter not affected by this issue at no cost to customers. Toyota is currently obtaining parts. Owners of all involved vehicles will receive direct notification via first-class mail by mid-February.

Information about automotive recalls, including but not limited to the list of involved vehicles, is subject to change over time. For the most up-to-date Safety Recall information on Toyota, Lexus or Scion vehicles, customers should check their vehicle’s status by visiting toyota.com/recall and entering their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information. Safety Recall inquiry by individual VIN is also available at the NHTSA site: nhtsa.gov/recalls.

For any additional questions, customer support is also available by calling the Toyota Customer Experience Center at 1.800.331.4331 or the Lexus Guest Experience Center at 1.800.255.3987.