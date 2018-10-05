Toyota is conducting a safety recall involving certain Prius vehicles

Toyota is conducting a safety recall involving certain 2010-2014 model year Toyota Prius and 2012-2014 Prius v vehicles. Approximately 807,000 vehicles in the United States will be involved in this recall.

The involved vehicles were designed to enter a failsafe driving mode in response to certain hybrid system faults. Toyota has found that in rare situations, the vehicle may not enter a failsafe driving mode as intended. If this occurs, the vehicle could lose power and stall. While power steering and braking would remain operational, a vehicle stall while driving at higher speeds could increase the risk of a crash.

This recall provides a remedy to address a new condition in the vehicles involved in the previous recalls announced in February 2014 and July 2015. The previous recalls did not anticipate this new condition remedied with this recall.

To address this issue, Toyota dealers will update the software for all involved vehicles, at no charge. Toyota will notify the involved customers once the software update is available.

Information about automotive recalls, including but not limited to the list of involved vehicles, is subject to change over time. For the most up-to-date Safety Recall information on Toyota, Lexus or Scion vehicles, customers should check their vehicle’s status by visiting toyota.com/recall and entering their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information. Safety Recall inquiry by individual VIN is also available at the NHTSA site: nhtsa.gov/recalls.