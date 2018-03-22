Toyota introduces premium class in car rental line of business

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announces the introduction of a new Premium Class car rental service offering Lexus models with an expected commencement of service on April 2 at Toyota Rent a Car locations in Japan.*1
With the motor vehicle industry in a once-in-a-century transformational period, customer needs are extending beyond conventional vehicle ownership and into shared utilization. The number of operating vehicles in the total car rental market in Japan has grown rapidly from roughly 610,000 at the end of 2013 to approximately 800,000 by the end of 2017. Of these, the number of premium models (luxury vehicles) in operation has also increased at a rate surpassing that of market growth, from roughly 5,000 at the end of 2013 to approximately 9,000 by the end of 2017.
The new Premium Class has been introduced in response to such needs. In addition, the service was created for the expansion of opportunities for customers to experience the appeal of the Lexus brand through car rental.
The main models to be made available to customers to adapt to various user lifestyles include: LS, GS, and IS sedans; CT hatchback; and RX and NX SUV models.*2 In addition, models will be made available for rental according to two price ranges, namely, for the latest model (current generation) and for the model before the redesign (previous generation), to satisfy a broad range of customer needs.
Service will commence from Tokyo, as well as select regions*1, and will be expanded gradually nationwide.
Toyota Motor Corporation and Toyota Rent a Car locations offer the freedom and pleasure of mobility through a rental car service that is “safe, secure, comfortable, convenient, simple, and swift” with Toyota Rent a Car’s extensive model lineup, its fleet of approximately 130,000 cars*3, and its network of roughly 1,200 locations nationwide*3 serving as the foundation.
*1Service is expected to commence at select locations in 14 prefectures starting April 2. Further details will be made available on the Premium Class page of the Toyota Rent a Car website.
*2Available models may vary by shop.
*3As of August 2017
Main Models and General Rates
|General rates
|Up to
6 hours
|Up to
12 hours
|Up to
24 hours
|For each
additional day
|Standard rate
(per hour)
|Passenger car
|LPC4 Class
|(LS / LSh)
|41,040
|54,540
|68,040
|54,540
|5,400
|LPC3 Class
|(GS / GSh)
|30,240
|39,960
|50,220
|39,960
|3,780
|LPC2 Class
|(IS / ISh)
|25,920
|34,560
|43,200
|34,560
|3,240
|LPC1 Class
|(CT)
|22,140
|29,700
|37,260
|29,700
|3,240
|SUVs
|LXC2 Class
|(RX / RXh)
|30,240
|39,960
|50,220
|39,960
|3,780
|LXC1 Class
|(NX / NXh)
|25,920
|34,560
|43,200
|34,560
|3,240
|General rates
|Up to
6 hours
|Up to
12 hours
|Up to
24 hours
|For each
additional day
|Standard rate
(per hour)
|Passenger car
|LPP4 Class
|(LS / LSh)
|25,920
|34,560
|43,200
|34,560
|3,240
|LPP3 Class
|(GS / GSh)
|22,140
|29,700
|37,260
|29,700
|3,240
|LPP2 Class
|(IS / ISh)
|18,900
|24,840
|31,320
|24,840
|2,700
|LPP1 Class
|(CT)
|15,120
|19,980
|24,840
|19,980
|2,160
|SUVs
|LXP2 Class
|(RX / RXh)
|22,140
|29,700
|37,260
|29,700
|3,240
|LXP1 Class
|(NX / NXh)
|18,900
|24,840
|31,320
|24,840
|2,700
- Note
- Other models may also be available depending on location. For further details, please check with Toyota Rent a Car either via their website or telephone.
Service areas (as of April 2018)
|Region
|Prefecture
|Hokkaido, Tohoku
|Iwate, Miyagi
|Kanto
|Saitama, Chiba, Tokyo, Kanagawa
|Hokuriku
|Fukui
|Chubu
|Aichi
|Kinki
|Shiga, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Wakayama
|Kyushu
|Fukuoka
- Note
- Service will be available chiefly at locations in metropolitan areas, airports, and major railway stations. For further details, please check with Toyota Rent a Car either via their website or telephone.
How to use
Check the Premium Class page of the Toyota Rent a Car website (scheduled to go online on April 2) for locations that offer Premium Class before making your reservation by telephone. Online reservation is expected to become available in the future with expansion of the service.
- Toyota Rent a Car website
- https://rent.toyota.co.jp/eng/
PromotionPremium Class Experience Campaign
- Get SuiRichAroma Essence Hand Cream! The hand cream will be gifted to customers who choose Premium Class service.
- Fill out the questionnaire! A gift catalog will be offered to winners selected by random drawing from among all customers who access the campaign website after completion of rental and fill out the Experience Campaign questionnaire form (in Japanese).
- Promotion periodApril 2 to June 30, 2018