Toyota introduces premium class in car rental line of business

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announces the introduction of a new Premium Class car rental service offering Lexus models with an expected commencement of service on April 2 at Toyota Rent a Car locations in Japan.*1

With the motor vehicle industry in a once-in-a-century transformational period, customer needs are extending beyond conventional vehicle ownership and into shared utilization. The number of operating vehicles in the total car rental market in Japan has grown rapidly from roughly 610,000 at the end of 2013 to approximately 800,000 by the end of 2017. Of these, the number of premium models (luxury vehicles) in operation has also increased at a rate surpassing that of market growth, from roughly 5,000 at the end of 2013 to approximately 9,000 by the end of 2017.

The new Premium Class has been introduced in response to such needs. In addition, the service was created for the expansion of opportunities for customers to experience the appeal of the Lexus brand through car rental.

The main models to be made available to customers to adapt to various user lifestyles include: LS, GS, and IS sedans; CT hatchback; and RX and NX SUV models.*2 In addition, models will be made available for rental according to two price ranges, namely, for the latest model (current generation) and for the model before the redesign (previous generation), to satisfy a broad range of customer needs.

Service will commence from Tokyo, as well as select regions*1, and will be expanded gradually nationwide.

Toyota Motor Corporation and Toyota Rent a Car locations offer the freedom and pleasure of mobility through a rental car service that is “safe, secure, comfortable, convenient, simple, and swift” with Toyota Rent a Car’s extensive model lineup, its fleet of approximately 130,000 cars*3, and its network of roughly 1,200 locations nationwide*3 serving as the foundation.