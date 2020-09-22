Toyota integrates its fuel cell technology into Energy Observer developments’ hydrogen power generator

Toyota has been integrating its hydrogen fuel cell technology into a variety of applications, including buses, trucks and boats, and last week a new hydrogen generator, the GEH2, powered by Toyota fuel cell technology, was demonstrated by EODev for the first time. The GEH2 generates an output of 100KVA with low noise levels and zero emissions and can be used at events, isolated sites and in emergency situations.

Both Toyota and EODV share a common mission to raise awareness of the versatility of hydrogen and the transition to a Hydrogen Society. Toyota‘s new project with EODev follows last year’s successful integration of the Toyota fuel cell module into the Energy Observer boat. EODev’s ambition is to deploy the learnings from the Energy Observer boat and provide sustainable hydrogen solutions across a diverse range of applications.

The fuel cell module in the GEH2 generator was developed using the existing hydrogen technology that powers the Toyota Mirai saloon car. The generator is packaged in a compact module weighing about 290kg and has a rated net power of 60kW with a peak net power of 92kW.

Thiebault Paquet, Director of the Fuel Cell Business Unit at Toyota Motor Europe, says:

“We are very pleased to work with EODev on this new hydrogen application. It demonstrates that … we can develop products that accelerate energy decarbonisation. This integration of our fuel cell technology reflects our wider business model of establishing partnerships to enhance the creation of a hydrogen society. We are constantly looking for opportunities, as our technology has the flexibility to be adapted for a variety of uses.”

Toyota will be providing technical support and the expertise to integrate the module into customers’ power applications.

SOURCE: Toyota