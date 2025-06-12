Toyota Indiana celebrates 1-millionth hybrid

2025 Sienna marks milestone

Hailing from the heartland of the U.S., Toyota Indiana celebrates a significant milestone as the 1-millionth hybrid vehicle rolled off the line at the Princeton plant. With the flash of its lights, and honk of its horn, a cool Wind Chill Pearl 2025 Toyota Sienna Platinum rolled off the line.

Sienna has been assembled at Toyota Indiana since 2003, with the all-hybrid model being the latest iteration of the family-favorite built by the plant’s 7,650 team members. With up to an EPA-estimated 36 combined mpg rating, the Sienna is ready to take families and friends alike on adventures with ease – with less stops along the way.

Crafted for comfort and modern style, Sienna’s refreshed interior makes every errand and road trip a drive to enjoy. It is no surprise the Toyota Sienna was recently honored in the 2025 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study – earning the top spot in the minivan segment.

“It’s a significant achievement to reach this milestone and something our team members should be proud of,” said Jason Puckett, president of Toyota Indiana. “The all-hybrid Sienna demonstrates our commitment to electrification and remains a top-selling vehicle in Toyota’s lineup.”

Sienna is part of Toyota’s robust lineup of electrified powertrain options. In May, Sienna sales were up more than 95 percent year-over-year while sales of electrified vehicles accounted for nearly half of Toyota’s sales volume for the month. This diverse portfolio of electrified vehicles will help propel Toyota toward its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

Toyota Indiana represents an $8 billion total investment and has donated more than $54 million to local organizations since breaking ground in 1996.

SOURCE: Toyota