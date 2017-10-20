TOYOTA GAZOO Racing ready to attack the Welsh forests

Rally GB takes place over forest tracks through mid and north Wales. In dry conditions these stages can be driven at fairly high speeds, but in the Welsh autumn the pace is tempered by mud, which can make the surfaces treacherously slippery. Fog and even ice can add to the challenge, particularly early in the morning or late in the evening.

The rally begins on Thursday night with a new spectator stage at the Tir Prince trotting track on the north Welsh coast, east of the service park in Deeside. Friday consists of the classic Myherin, Sweet Lamb and Hafren stages, run twice with only a tyre fitting zone in between the two loops. A marathon Saturday features nine stages and ends in darkness. Five more stages conclude the action on Sunday, ending with the Brenig Power Stage.