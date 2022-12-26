Toyota: Fukuoka Prefecture and CJPT enter partnership to implement FC mobility expansion initiatives

Fukuoka Prefecture and Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) have entered a partnership agreement that includes jointly implementing initiatives to expand the adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles (FC mobility) for vehicles that underpin our daily lives in the logistics industry, public transportation, and official government use. The aim is to advance the development of a hydrogen society to achieve carbon neutrality.

Hydrogen is being positioned as a key technology for carbon neutrality in the national government’s Green Growth Strategy. Fukuoka Prefecture also announced a new hydrogen strategy, the Fukuoka Prefecture Hydrogen Green Growth Strategy, in August of this year. As part of this, the prefectural government will conduct targeted initiatives toward “innovations in hydrogen generation,” including expanding the use of green hydrogen, which does not emit CO2 during generation, “expansion of hydrogen use” in factories and mobility, and “concentration of hydrogen-related industries” through these activities. The prefecture is particularly focusing on the early adoption of trucks and other commercial FC mobility options with stable, large-volume hydrogen requirements. The aim is to make hydrogen fuel more accessible to residents of the prefecture while expanding its use and promoting industrial and regional development.

CJPT is working on electrification and logistics efficiency as initiatives to accelerate the implementation and expansion of CASE technologies in society, help address social issues, and contribute to carbon neutrality. In terms of electrification, in addition to hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs), CJPT is also working to implement a commercial and public FC mobility plan that make electrified vehicles part of daily life to expand the use of hydrogen in light of Japan’s energy situation. Hopes are that these cross-industry partnerships will spread cooperation between as many people as possible to create a hydrogen society.

To help achieve Japan’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, there is a growing need for concrete initiatives aimed at building sustainable societies that can be passed on to future generations. With this in mind, Fukuoka Prefecture and CJPT have been discussing their shared ambition of creating a hydrogen society and have entered into this partnership agreement today to jointly implement the following initiatives for expanding the use of FC mobility,