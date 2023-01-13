Toyota: Exhibiting at Tokyo Auto Salon 2023 and Tokyo Outdoor Show

Toyota Announcing Vehicles, Parts Under Shared Theme of 'Leaving No Car Lovers Behind'

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) and Lexus are exhibiting at the three-day Tokyo Auto Salon 2023*1 held at Makuhari Messe (in Chiba, Japan) from January 13 to 15, 2023. Also, Toyota and Lexus are exhibiting at the concurrent Tokyo Outdoor Show*2 at the same venue. Under the shared theme of “Toyota: Leaving no car lovers behind”, TGR, Lexus, and Toyota are exhibiting vehicles and automotive parts in line with the three concepts of “Carbon neutrality for protecting beloved cars”, “Making ever-better motorsports-bred cars”, and “Diverse lifestyles to enjoy with beloved cars”. During the events, TGR and Lexus will also propose new ways to enjoy cars and motorsports in the carbon-neutral era through talk sessions by professional racing drivers and development engineers, as well as through demo runs.

Outline of exhibit

Carbon neutrality for protecting beloved cars

Toward achieving carbon neutrality, Toyota is aiming to provide its customers with more choices by offering a full product lineup.

In parallel, expecting that it will take time before all new vehicles are carbon neutral, simultaneously promoting the carbon neutralization of not only new vehicles but also of vehicles currently in customer use is essential for the future. Bringing back the long-time loved AE86 while retaining the original to the utmost, an AE86 converted into a hydrogen-engine vehicle is also on display in the form of the “AE86 H2 Concept”, which is joined by an AE86 converted into a battery electric vehicle in the form of the “AE86 BEV Concept”.

Making ever-better motorsports-bred cars

TGR is putting into practice its approach of “Making ever-better motorsports-bred cars” by commercially providing cars that have been honed to win races.

On display is the “GR Yaris Rally2 Concept”, which was developed utilizing the knowledge gained by participating in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), along with the world premieres of the GR Yaris RZ “High-performance・Sébastien Ogier Edition Concept” and the GR Yaris RZ “High-performance・Kalle Rovanperä Edition Concept” as expressions of TGR’s gratitude to all those who have supported the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team and of TGR’s desire to bring even more excitement to the WRC.

Diverse lifestyles to be enjoyed with beloved cars

In addition to exhibiting vehicles that have been customized under the supervision of professional racing drivers, also on display are new GR Parts developed by TGR utilizing feedback from motorsports, along with GR Heritage Parts scheduled for release starting in 2023 and produced to meet customers’ desires to keep on driving their memory-filled beloved cars.

Lexus and Toyota are exhibiting for the first time at the Tokyo Outdoor Show. Toward achieving a carbon-neutral society, and based on its desire to deliver outdoor experiences that help people understand, enjoy, and protect nature, Lexus is promoting its “OVERTRAIL PROJECT”, which offers the fun of vehicles that enhance outdoor lifestyles while coexisting with nature and provides various outdoor experiences.

List of main vehicles and products exhibited at Tokyo Auto Salon 2023 and Tokyo Outdoor Show

Category Vehicle Exhibition venue Carbon neutrality for protecting beloved cars AE86 H2 Concept (hydrogen-engine vehicle) TGR booth, Tokyo Auto Salon 2023 AE86 BEV Concept (battery electric vehicle) Making ever-better motorsports-bred cars GR Yaris RZ “High-performance・Sébastien Ogier Edition Concept” GR Yaris RZ “High-performance・Kalle Rovanperä Edition Concept” GR YARIS Rally1 HYBRID GR Yaris Rally2 Concept In addition to an exhibit at the venue’s outdoor event site, a demo run will be held on January 14 and 15. GR YARIS GR4 Rally (Gravel Specifications) TGR booth, Tokyo Auto Salon 2023 GR010 HYBRID No. 8 ENEOS X PRIME GR Supra SF23 ORC ROOKIE GR Corolla H2 concept ORC ROOKIE GR86 CNF Concept LEXUS LX 600 “OFF ROAD” TEAM JAOS 2022 ver. Diverse lifestyles to be enjoyed with beloved cars AE86 (Owner: Professional racing driver Masahiro Sasaki) TGR booth, Tokyo Auto Salon 2023 Toyota Celica ST165 (Owner: TGR Team Principle Jari-Matti Latvala) GR YARIS GR PARTS CONCEPT 2023 GR86 GR PARTS CONCEPT 2023 GR Corolla Aero Concept GR Parts GR Heritage Parts RZ SPORT CONCEPT (Produced by Masahiro Sasaki) RX OUTDOOR CONCEPT Toyota booth, Tokyo Outdoor Show ROV CONCEPT 2 GX OUTDOOR CONCEPT CROWN OUTDOOR CONCEPT

Tokyo Auto Salon 2023 vehicle and other exhibits in detail

1. Carbon neutrality for protecting beloved cars

AE86 H2 Concept (hydrogen-engine vehicle)

By utilizing the knowledge acquired by “making ever-better motorsports-bred cars” as put into practice by TGR and ROOKIE Racing in Japan’s Super Taikyu Series, TGR has developed a vehicle that can be driven while enjoying the internal combustion engine’s appeal points of sound and vibration. For this, two Toyota Mirai fuel cell electric vehicle high-pressure hydrogen storage tanks are mounted in the rear, and other modifications, including fuel injectors, fuel pipes, and spark plugs, have been kept to the minimum.

AE86 BEV Concept (battery electric vehicle)

Utilizing the electrification technologies cultivated by Lexus, the AE86’s body, light weight, and front-rear weight balance were maintained as much as possible, while the robust driving force characteristic of a battery electric vehicle (BEV) and a manual transmission were adopted to develop a vehicle that offers even greater driving pleasure than the original. The vehicle also makes maximum use of the electrification technology of existing commercially sold vehicles, employing a Tundra HEV electric motor, a Prius PHEV battery, and others.

Common to both above concept vehicles

Aiming to contribute to carbon neutrality by working together with aftermarket parts manufacturers, both AE86-derived concept vehicles feature rejuvenated used seats and seatbelts and seatbelt pads made from recycled materials.

2. Making ever-better motorsports-bred cars

GR Yaris Rally2 Concept

TGR hopes to apply the knowledge it has gained through its participation in the WRC to making ever-better cars and developing all types of motorsports. As part of that, to become more involved in customer motorsports in rallying, it has developed the “GR YARIS Rally2 Concept”, which meets the Rally2 regulations used by many customer motorsports teams. In 2023, the team will hone the vehicle by competing in the Japanese Rally Championship with the “GR YARIS Rally2 Concept”-based “GR YARIS WR Concept” (tentative name) and will continue development while reflecting feedback from customer motorsports teams, aiming to obtain homologation in January 2024.

GR Yaris RZ “High-performance・Sébastien Ogier Edition Concept” / GR Yaris RZ “High-performance・Kalle Rovanperä Edition Concept”

To further boost the WRC, which became a hot topic in Japan last year after Rally Japan was held for the first time in 12 years, TGR is showing special Toyota GR Yaris models for the first time developed under the supervision of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team members Sébastien Ogier, who won the drivers’ title in 2021, and Calle Rovampella, who won the drivers’ title in 2022. Both models feature vehicle settings that match input from each rally driver and discerning attention paid to both their interior and exterior. The commercial release date and additional vehicle details are to be announced later.

GR Yaris RZ “High-performance Sébastien Ogier Edition Concept” and GR Yaris RZ “High-performance Kalle Rovanperä Edition Concept”

In addition to “high performance” equipment, both GR Yaris RZ-based vehicles have the features listed below.

High “High-performance・ Sébastien Ogier Edition Concept” “High-performance・ Kalle Rovanperä Edition Concept” Exterior Exclusive exterior color

Large rear stabilizer

Exclusive WRC champion decal

Exclusive wheel decoration

Colored calipers (blue with front and rear GR logo) Exclusive exterior color

Rear wing + performance aerodynamic parts

Exclusive WRC champion decal

Exclusive wheel decoration

Colored calipers (red with front and rear GR logo) Interior Exclusive color stitching (blue, white, and red on the steering wheel)

Exclusive WRC plate (on the front console) Exclusive color stitching (blue and silver on the steering wheel, shift boot, side brake handle, and seats)

Exclusive WRC plate (on the front console) Mechanism related Enhanced engine torque (of 390 Nm)

4WD mode select switch (with control exclusive to the Sébastien Ogier Edition) Enhanced engine torque (of 390 Nm)

4WD mode select switch (with control exclusive to the Kalle Rovanperä Edition)

Also, TGR is considering offering customers who purchase either of these models posted proof on WRC competition vehicles that they are our partners in competing in the WRC, as well as an opportunity to meet with Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanperä.

LEXUS LX 600 “OFFROAD” TEAM JAOS 2022 ver.

The LEXUS LX 600 “OFFROAD” TEAM JAOS 2022 ver. from TEAM JAOS, operated by JAOS Co., Ltd., that participated in the 2022 BAJA1000, will also be exhibited. The BAJA1000 is one of the world’s toughest off-road races, with less than half of the competitors finishing each year; all those who do finish are said to be winners because of the grueling, non-stop race over approximately 1,000 miles (1,600 km) off-road from start-to-finish. The vehicle entered in the competition was modified according to the “Stock Full Class (unmodified production vehicle class)” regulations with a primary focus on safety enhancements. The BAJA1000 project with TEAM JAOS is still ongoing as part of a three-year project. The competition vehicle continues to evolve as it accumulates racing experience.

Main specifications Dimensions (compared to the base vehicle) Length 5,380 (+280) mm x width 2,090 (+100) mm x height 2,060 (+175) mm Powertrain 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo Transmission Direct Shift-10AT Exclusive equipment Exterior JAOS Over fender TYPE-R 20MM (Made of CFRP), Under guard (Competition spec), Front tube bumper (Competition spec), Rear tube bumper (Competition spec), Mud guard III Black (Competition spec)

IPF LED Light bar 600 series Interior OKUYAMA STEEL ROLL CAGE

TOYOTA BOSHOKU SPORTS SEAT MSH-001

ICE FUSE & WIRE & BOLT & BATTERY TERMINAL

LOWRANCE HDS-9 LIVE

PCI (RACE RADIOS, RACEAIR) Tires & Wheels & Suspension TOYO TIRES OPEN COUNTRY R/T 35×12.5R17LT

JAOS TRIBE CROSS 17×8.0J+20 (RACING Spec.)

BATTLEZ coil sprints Ti-W (racing specifications)

BATTLEZ VF-R shock absorbers by KYB (racing specifications)

For more information on the LEXUS LX 600 “OFFROAD” TEAM JAOS 2022 ver. please visit the dedicated website of JAOS Corporation below.

https://www.jaos.co.jp/teamjaos/2022 (in Japanese)

3. Diverse lifestyles to enjoy with your car

GR Parts

GR Parts for the GR Yaris (GR Garage exclusive)

For the GR Yaris, which continues to be honed and evolved on the front line of motorsports, knowledge gained by competing in races is reflected in production vehicles and provided to customers as quickly as possible. Maintaining the philosophy of the GRMN Yaris, which has been honed together with professional racing drivers through the introduction of numerous exclusive parts, TGR will release GR Parts tuned to suit the GR Yaris for enjoying a higher level of sporty driving. The following items will be available in succession exclusively at GR Garage locations nationwide in Japan starting from end of January 2023. Items to be released

Product Price Release date Sales method Interior parts GR Steering Wheel 50,050 yen End of January 2023 Exclusively through the GR Garage GR Lightweight Shift Knob 11,000 yen End of January 2023 GR Parking Brake Lever 13,200 yen End of January 2023 GR Full Bucket Seat 359,700 yen March 2023 CFRP parts GR CFRP Food To be decided In 2023 GR CFRP Rear Stabilizer To be decided In 2023 Suspension GR Shock Absorbers Set (for racing track) To be decided In 2023 Exterior parts GR Cold Air Intake Duct To be decided In 2023 GR Cooling Engine Undercover (NACA duct) To be decided In 2023

Limited quantities could result in extended delivery times, depending on the part. Details will be announced at the time of release. For more information, please visit the following URL.

https://toyotagazooracing.com/jp/gr/grparts/gryaris/grgexclusive_parts/ (in Japanese)

GR Parts for the GR86

The following eight items will be available at sales outlets nationwide from January 13, 2023, the first day of the Tokyo Auto Salon 2023.

Product Price Release date (partially planned) Aerodynamic Package II GR Aerodynamic Nose Cone (two colors, white and black, only) 46,200 yen March 2023 GR Aerodynamic Door Mirror Fins 22,000 yen March 2023 GR Aerodynamic Roof Fin 22,000 yen January 13, 2023 GR Rear Side Spoilers 22,000 yen January 13, 2023 GR Rear-Window Louvers 124,300 yen March 2023 GR Rear V Brace 55,000 yen January 13, 2023 GR Oil Filler Cap 11,000 yen January 13, 2023 GR Sports Oil Filter 4,400 yen Starting in March 2023

GR Heritage Parts

The GR Heritage Parts Project is an initiative to reissue discontinued service parts and sell them anew as genuine parts to meet customers’ desires to keep on driving their memory-filled beloved cars. In 2023, TGR plans to launch 32 items for eight models, expanding by three the range of Toyota Land Cruiser models covered. As a first step, TGR plans to release rear axle shafts for the Land Cruiser 70 and Land Cruiser 80 in April 2023. The TGR website accepts requests for parts to be reissued and, from January 13, 2023, it started accepting requests from Land Cruiser 60, 70, and 80 customers. The types of parts to be reissued are to be selected while taking into consideration such requests. For more information, please visit the following URL.

https://toyotagazooracing.com/jp/gr/heritage/ (in Japanese)

86Re:PROJECT

The 86Re:PROJECT is a Japanese-market initiative for bringing customers’ Toyota 86s (ZN6 model) into dealer workshops for inspection, parts replacement, and tuning to give them once again a new-car-like driving edge. After inspecting a vehicle’s condition and checking for any parts that need replacement or after finding any abnormalities, expert staff members consult with the customer and propose detailed maintenance based on a menu that includes “Engine Refresh Course”, “Rubber Mount Replacement Course” and other services, depending on the condition of the customer’s vehicle. Also offered is the “86 Re:Certification Course”, in which a serviced vehicle is subjected to a final inspection using Toyota’s state-of-the-art testers and test course, followed by the issuing to the customer of a detailed technical record and an “86 Re: Certification” certificate.

This initiative launched at GR Garage Fukuroi (in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan) in October 2022 and is to be available at all GR Garage locations nationwide in Japan by the end of 2023.

RZ SPORT CONCEPT (Produced by Masahiro Sasaki)

The RZ SPORT CONCEPT will be on display offering the unique driving experience of a battery EV combined with the joy of customization, while still contributing to the realization of a carbon neutral society. Based on the first dedicated Lexus battery-electric model “RZ”, this model is equipped with high output 150 kw motors in the front and rear to achieve even more powerful driving performance. The vehicle has been lowered by 35 mm and features custom aero parts, larger diameter tires and full bucket seats in both the front and rear.

Under the supervision of racing driver Masahiro Sasaki, who was involved in the development of the RZ, this model offers improved driving performance and the added joy of customization. The exterior color “HAKUGIN” is based on a pure, clear white base that produces a delicate shining texture when illuminated by light, while the blue accent color evokes the clean and dynamic performance of battery EVs, accentuating the sporty image.

Main specifications Dimensions (compared to the base vehicle) Length 4,883 (+78) mm x width 1,985 (+90) mm x height 1,600 (-35) mm Output 150 kw for both front and rear Drivetrain DIRECT4 Exclusive equipment Exterior Custom aero parts (front and rear bumper lower / side rocker aero parts, front and hood aero openings, rear twin carbon spoiler, overfenders) Interior 4-seat full bucket seats Tires & Wheels & Suspension 295/35R21 tires 21 inch / 11J wheels (Volk Racing GT090)

Custom (35 mm lowered)

Outdoor concept models (RX / GX / CROWN) and ROV CONCEPT 2

Lexus and Toyota are exhibiting at the Tokyo Outdoor Show for the first time. Toward achieving a carbon-neutral society and based on a desire to deliver outdoor experiences that help people understand, enjoy, and protect nature, Lexus is initiating the “OVERTRAIL PROJECT”*3, which offers the fun of cars and which provides various experiences. The name “OVERTRAIL” expresses Lexus’ desire to closely respond to a wide range of outdoor lifestyles, from casual outdoor activities such as picnics and camping in neighborhood parks that can be easily enjoyed to off-road activities such as those on mountain trails, snow-covered roads, and in deserts, as well as to full-scale overlanding involving freely traveling in difficult-to-access areas.

At the Tokyo Outdoor Show, Lexus is exhibiting its “RX OUTDOOR CONCEPT”, which is based on the new Lexus RX 450h+ that launched in November 2022 and which features exclusive equipment and gear for the more-comfortable enjoyment of outdoor lifestyles, and its “ROV CONCEPT 2”, which is equipped with ROV*4 rough-road drivability and a hydrogen engine, combining environmental friendliness and driving fun in which one can feel the pulse of a genuine engine. Both concept models are stylishly color-coordinated in the exclusive exterior color “Regolith”, which combines matte texture, brilliance, and toughness. Also on display is the “GX OUTDOOR CONCEPT”, which is based on the Lexus GX 460 sold in North America and the Middle East that has special equipment and gear that make possible an authentic outdoor experience even in harsh environments.

Meanwhile, Toyota is exhibiting its “CROWN OUTDOOR CONCEPT”, which is based on the Crown Crossover that also launched in the autumn of 2022 and which offers new possibilities for the Crown to capture the imagination of customers through its addition of special parts and features that enhance usability in the great outdoors, such as increased ride height, large diameter all-terrain tires, and a roof carrier.

RX OUTDOOR CONCEPT ROV CONCEPT 2 GX OUTDOOR CONCEPT CROWN OUTDOOR CONCEPT Dimensions (compared to the base vehicle) Length: 4,890 (±0) mm

Width: 1,920 (±0) mm

Height: 1,720 (+20) mm Length: 3,120 mm

Width: 1,725 mm

Height: 1,800 mm Length: 4,880 (±0) mm

Width: 1,880 (±0) mm

Height: 1,880 (±0) mm Length: 4,930 (±0) mm

Width: 1,900 (+60) mm

Height: 1,590 (+50) mm Body Color Regolith Regolith Terrain khaki mica metallic Urban Khaki Powertrain 2.5L inline 4-cylinder plug-in hybrid system 1.0-liter, in-line 3-cylinder, 4-valve DOHC 4.6-liter, DOHC V8 2.5-liter, in-line 4-cylinder, hybrid system Exterior & Interior Semi-gloss black-painted grille

Original aluminum skid plate

LED lights

Chip-resistant, black-painted lower portion of the front bumper

KC lights (on the sides of the front bumper)

Black stainless steel window moldings

Matte black door handles

Dark brown arch moldings

Rocker panels: Chip-resistant black paint

Accessory mudguards

Chip-resistant metallic black painted lower portion of the rear bumper

Accessory mudguards

Original aluminum roof rack

Roof-top tent (FELDON SHELTER Hawk’s Nest) Aluminum skid plate

Chip-resistant, black-painted lower portion of the bumpers and rocker panels

Lexus signature lamps (front / rear)

Roof light bar

Genuine leather-wrapped steering wheel

Genuine leather-wrapped assist grip (passenger seat)

Exclusive shift knob (machined aluminum)

Suspension seat

Four-point seat belts CBI Offroad (Front bumper, front skid plate, middle skid plate, rocker panel protection, roof rack, etc.)

Yakima roof-top tent

Rigid light bar (bumper, roof rack)

WARN Electrical winch

Old Man Emu (suspension, upper control arm) Original aluminum skid plate

LED lights

Tow hook

Fender flares

Mudguards

Original aluminum skid plate

Aluminum cargo carrier

LED lights Tires & Wheels & Suspension 265/60R18 all-terrain tires 18″/7.5J wheels (RAYS FDXF7S) Airless tires

Custom suspension (adjustable damping force) TOYO TIRES Open Country M/T LT275/65R18

Old Man Emu (suspension, upper control arm) 265/60R18 all-terrain tires 18″/7.5J wheels

*1 A customized car event to be held at Makuhari Messe (in Chiba, Japan) for three days from January 13 to 15, 2023 (13th: industry and press invitation day; 14th and 15th: general public days)

*2 An exposition focusing on outdoor lifestyles and based on the concept of “Being kind to and enjoying nature―our new and prosperous lifestyles” to be held at Makuhari Messe (in Chiba, Japan) for three days from January 13 to 15, 2023 (13th: industry and press invitation day; 14th and 15th: general public days)

*3

“Overtrail” A term coined by Lexus International that combines the word “overland” as used with unpaved roads, such as overland roads, dirt roads, and wilderness, and “trail” to create the image of a connection with nature and a road that opens up

*4 Short for “recreational off-highway vehicle”; a concept car that aims to realize a lifestyle of enjoying driving while living in harmony with nature by venturing into places in which even off-road vehicles cannot go and coming into contact with nature while enjoying vehicle responsiveness and sound that stimulates the five senses

