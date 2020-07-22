Toyota: Elevated driving experience comes standard in the all-new 2021 Venza

With a striking new debut, Toyota is breaking the sameness barrier in the midsize two-row crossover utility vehicle (CUV) category. The all-new 2021 Venza delivers an intuitive driving experience with smooth acceleration, predictable handling, and low noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH), all wrapped in a sophisticated design. Set to his dealerships by early September 2020, the 2021 Venza will have a starting manufacturer estimated retail price (MSRP) of $32,470 for LE, $36,000 for XLE and $39,800 for Limited (excluding the delivery, processing and handling (DPH) fee of $1,175).

The all-new 2021 Venza comes equipped exclusively with the Toyota Hybrid System II powertrain and advanced Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive. Along with comfortable urban and highway performance, Venza is expected to have impressive fuel efficiency, with a preliminary manufacturer-estimated 39 MPG combined fuel economy.

The 2021 Venza, which will be assembled at the Takaoka Plant and arrives in Toyota dealerships this summer, is built around a version of the Toyota New Global Architecture K platform that underpins some of the company’s sedans and crossovers. As such, Venza delivers the best of both worlds: sedan-like driving comfort and CUV versatility.

The 2021 Venza offers ample room for five in a highly maneuverable package. A host of tech-focused features are available, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen display with nine JBL speakers, 7-inch multi-information display (MID), digital rear-view mirror, and 10-inch color Head-Up Display. Other available features include a Star GazeTM fixed panoramic glass roof, a first-ever for Toyota, and heated and ventilated front seats that set the stage for true, graceful grand touring.

In addition to exemplary collision protection provided by the TNGA-K platform (projected to achieve top NHTSA safety ratings), the 2021 Venza comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense (TSS 2.0), a comprehensive suite of active safety systems that includes:

Pre-Collision System with Daytime/Low-Light Vehicle and Pedestrian Detection, plus Daytime Bicycle Detection (PCS)

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA)

Automatic High Beams (AHB)

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Road Sign Assist (RSA)

Pre-Collision System with Daytime/Low-Light Vehicle and Pedestrian Detection, plus Daytime Bicycle Detection, offers automatic braking capability should the driver not react in time in an emergency situation. Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) is standard on all grades, while XLE and Limited add Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automated Braking (PA w/AB).

Toyota Audio on the Big Screen

The 2021 Venza offers cutting edge entertainment and connectivity through intuitive and versatile Toyota audio systems. Audio Plus is standard on LE and XLE and includes an 8-inch touchscreen. Premium Audio with Dynamic Navigation and JBL is optional on XLE and standard on Limited and features a stunning 12.3-inch touchscreen display with controls that can be switched between driver or front passenger operation.

In addition to AM/FM radio, Toyota audio systems serve up a full roster of connectivity tech, including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility, Bluetooth wireless technology, and more. Apple CarPlay includes access to Siri, while Android Auto users can access Google Assistant.

All Venza grades come with SiriusXM All Access 3-month trial Satellite Radio and HD Radio along with Toyota Remote Services trial subscriptions. Available dynamic navigation features enhanced 2D landmark display, land guidance display, and freeway exit display. All Venza models will come equipped with Toyota Safety Connect with a one-year trial subscription.

The standard 6-speaker audio with 4-channel amplifier provides clean, powerful sound for all types of music. Fervent music lovers will want the sonically gorgeous JBL Premium Audio System with 9 speakers, including a rear subwoofer, powered by a 12-channel, 1,200-watt amp – the most powerful system launched in a Toyota to date. It was designed exclusively for Venza with unique speaker architecture and tuned to the specific cabin space.

Please click here to view the full press release

SOURCE: Toyota