Toyota earns a total of eleven IIHS 2018 Awards

A total of eleven Toyota and Lexus vehicles are 2018 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK award winners, with the new 2018 Camry receiving its highest award, the TOP SAFETY PICK+.

According to IIHS, the TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ requirements were strengthened for 2018 and the majority of winners qualify only when optionally equipped, with the exception being Toyota. Toyota has equipped all but a handful of Toyota and Lexus models with standard autobrake and other advanced features. Seven models with standard autobrake also have standard acceptable or good headlights and qualify for TSP without any added options.

“We’re pleased to have so many vehicles recognized by IIHS, especially with the completely redesigned 2018 Camry receiving its highest safety award. Toyota and Lexus remain committed to providing safe and reliable vehicles and we’re proud to have Toyota Safety Sense and Lexus Safety System+ as standard equipment on almost every new model in our lineup,” said Chris Nielsen, executive vice president of product support and chief quality officer of Toyota Motor North America.

To qualify for a 2018 TSP award, vehicles must have Good ratings in driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, and roof strength and head restraint tests, as well as Advanced or Superior rating for front crash prevention, and an Acceptable or Good headlight rating.

2018 TSP+ award winners were required to earn Good ratings in driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, and roof strength and head restraint tests, as well as Acceptable or Good rating in the passenger-side small overlap front test, Advanced or Superior rating for front crash prevention, and a Good headlight rating.

Toyota and Lexus 2018 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ winner:

· Toyota Camry with specific headlights

Toyota and Lexus 2018 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK winners:

· Toyota Avalon with specific headlights

· Toyota Corolla

· Toyota Prius

· Toyota Prius Prime

· Toyota RAV4 with specific headlights

· Toyota Highlander

· Lexus ES with specific headlights

· Lexus IS

· Lexus NX

· Lexus RX with specific headlights

