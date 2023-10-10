Toyota Crown clinches highest IIHS award

The all-new 2023 Toyota Crown, a large car, earns a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

To qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK+ in 2023, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, original moderate overlap front and updated side tests. Acceptable or good headlights must be standard across all trims, and a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations must be available.

In contrast, for the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK award, an acceptable rating in the updated side test is enough, and vehicles only need to demonstrate advanced or superior performance in the daytime pedestrian test.

The new sedan, which shares a name with a Toyota model sold in the U.S. more than half a century ago, meets all the requirements for the higher-tier award.

The standard front crash prevention system earns superior ratings in both the daytime and nighttime pedestrian tests. The LED projector headlights supplied with the Limited and Platinum trims earn a good rating, while those that come with the XLE trim are rated acceptable.

