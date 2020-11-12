Toyota Corolla gains new features and specifications for 2021

Toyota’s British-built, all-hybrid range of Corolla Hybrid Hatchback and Touring Sports models is primed for 2021 with a series of equipment and style upgrades.

For the Icon grade – entry point to the Corolla line-up – the specification now includes a new seven-inch colour multi-information display in the driver’s instrument binnacle, while both Icon and Icon Tech versions are fitted with new LED front fog lights. These features are now standard across the full Corolla range.

Design models present a new-look cabin with a new black cloth seat upholstery and a textured chrome trim line running through the dashboard and door panels. There’s a new material for the door panel inserts and centre console trim, plus cool blue ambient lighting in the doors, front cup holders and centre console tray.

The Design grade comes with new-design 10-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels.

There are four new colour choices for the optional bi-tone finish for the GR Sport and Excel Hatchback models: Denim Blue, Manhattan Grey, Obsidian Blue and Pure White, each combine with a black roof, pillars and door mirror housings. Obsidian Blue also joins the list of Corolla monotone paint finishes.

All Corolla Hatchback, Touring Sports and Saloon models gain an EV drive indicator in the driver’s instrument binnacle, showing when the car is running on electric power alone, with zero emissions and fuel consumption. The MyT connected car app and multimedia has additional functions, including stolen vehicle tracking, remote status check which confirms if the lights are off, the windows closed and the doors locked, and eCare remote “health check” which alerts the owner to any malfunction warnings that require attention.

The 2021 Toyota Corolla range is on sale now.

SOURCE: Toyota