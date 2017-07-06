Toyota continues to lead the industry with the most IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards

Toyota continues to top the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) awards list of all manufacturers. Fourteen Toyota and Lexus vehicles are IIHS awards winners, with twelve receiving its highest award, the TOP SAFETY PICK+, the most of any manufacturer.

According to IIHS, the Toyota Avalon, Toyota’s premium midsize sedan, was previously recognized as a TOP SAFETY PICK winner. It now joins the ranks as a TSP+ winner due to an improvement in the aim of the headlights on Avalon vehicles built after March 2017.

“At Toyota, we’re committed to developing safe and reliable vehicles,” said Jeff Makarewicz, Toyota’s North American Vehicle, Quality & Safety Engineering group vice president. “The Toyota Avalon’s latest achievement is a great example of how we continually evaluate new criteria and find ways to enhance our customers’ driving experience.”

To qualify for TSP+, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the five IIHS crashworthiness tests—small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraints—as well as an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and an acceptable or good headlight rating.

2017 Toyota and Lexus TOP SAFETY PICK+ winners:

· Toyota Avalon (with specific headlights and built after March 2017)

· Toyota Prius (built after August 2016)

· Toyota Prius Prime

· Toyota Corolla

· Toyota Camry (with available front crash prevention and specific headlights)

· Toyota Prius v (with available front crash prevention and specific headlights)

· Toyota RAV4 (with specific headlights)

· Toyota Highlander

· Lexus RC (with available front crash prevention and specific headlights)

· Lexus ES 350 (with specific headlights)

· Lexus NX (with available front crash prevention and specific headlights)

· Lexus RX (with specific headlights)

2017 Toyota and Lexus TOP SAFETY PICK winners:

· Toyota Yaris iA

· Lexus CT 200h (with available front crash prevention)

