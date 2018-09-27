Toyota considers hydrogen-based mobility partnership between railways and automobiles

Toyota Motor Corporation and East Japan Railway Company (JR East) have signed a basic agreement for a comprehensive business partnership centered on a hydrogen-based mobility partnership between railways and automobiles. The partnership is aimed at realizing sustainable, low-carbon societies in the face of global warming and energy diversification.

The agreement is rooted in Toyota and JR East’s desire to link railways and automobiles (two key means of land transport), fuse management resources, and accelerate the shift toward a low-carbon society by promoting initiatives that make use of hydrogen.

Toyota has developed fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs) and fuel cell buses (FC Buses) that feature Toyota-developed fuel cell (FC) technologies, and has experience in supporting the establishment of a network of hydrogen supply infrastructure, including hydrogen stations. JR East possesses technologies, know-how, and management resources related both to the railway business and to the development of stations and station surroundings.

The two companies wish to combine their respective strengths, and are presently engaged in detailed discussions centered on a wide range of fields surrounding hydrogen use. These include: establishing hydrogen stations on land owned by JR East, introducing FCEVs and FC Buses as a means of local transport, and applying FC technologies in railway carriages.

Toyota and JR East are also keen to ensure any tie-up between the two companies will lead to initiatives that are fully integrated into local communities. To this end, the two companies intend to request the cooperation of local governments, businesses, residents, and other stakeholders. In this way, they aim to construct a hydrogen supply chain that contributes to both regional growth and development.

Points of consideration toward a hydrogen-based business partnership

(Future goals)

– Work together with local governments, businesses, residents, and other stakeholders

– Establish a hydrogen supply chain based at railway stations

– Contribute to regional development through low-carbon initiatives

(Concrete initiatives)

1. Establish and expand the number of hydrogen stations, promote widespread use of hydrogen energy

– Establish hydrogen stations as part of JR East’s Shinagawa Development Project

– Introduce FCEVs and FC Buses into regional transport networks that are connected to railways

– Use land owned by JR East to support the establishment and expansion of hydrogen stations in east Japan

2. Introduce FC technologies into railway carriages

– Carry out technological research into the safety of moving bodies loaded with large volumes of hydrogen

– Resolve various issues to develop and introduce FC technologies in railway carriages

