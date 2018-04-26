Home > News Releases > Electronics News Releases > Toyota Connected Europe to bring advanced mobility services to the European market

April 26, 2018

TOYOTA Connected (TC) is expanding the global reach of its technology-driven mobility solutions with the launch of Toyota Connected Europe (TCEU). The new start-up company, based in London, will support the growing adoption of new mobility businesses in Europe with products and services tailored to the unique needs of the market. Toyota Connected North America’s CEO, Zack Hicks, will be the Chairman of the new company and Toyota Motor Europe’s Vice President, Connected Car and Mobility, Agustin Martin its CEO.

“The launch of Toyota Connected Europe shows our commitment to transforming how customers around the world experience mobility.  It is also clear evidence of Toyota’s success in building a platform to support the future of mobility services. Thanks to the strength and flexibility of Toyota’s Mobility Services Platform, and in coordination with Toyota Motor Europe’s extensive capabilities, we look forward to delivering great services and improving the driver and passenger experience across Europe.” – Zack Hicks, Toyota Connected North America’s CEO and Chairman of Toyota Connected Europe
“Toyota Connected Europe is the next step in Toyota’s continued growth as a global mobility company. The adoption of new approaches to mobility is moving very fast in Europe, and we’re excited to develop and scale the power of Toyota’s mobility services technologies for customers across the region.” – Agustin Martin, CEO Toyota Connected Europe

Toyota Connected Europe will be based in London to access the area’s high concentration of data scientists, engineers and software developers. Launching with an initial investment of GBP 4.5 million, the new venture is slated to employ between thirty-five and fifty people. TCEU will partner with Toyota Motor Europe, Toyota retailers and distributors in the region to support the launch of new shared mobility and fleet management solutions for consumers, businesses, governments and other stakeholders.

The company will leverage and extend Toyota’s Mobility Services Platform (MSPF), a cloud-based digital ecosystem that provides the tools necessary to bring to market mobility services including ride sharing, car sharing and remote delivery, as well as manage the European operations of the Toyota Big Data Center.

“Toyota Connected Europe will be an important strategic business unit in Europe when it comes to promoting our connected strategy using Toyota’s unique Mobility Service Platform. Moving forward, leveraging our state-of-the-art data analysis technology, we will bring a more diverse and rich mobility experience to our customers in Europe.” – Shigeki Tomoyama, Executive Vice President of Toyota Motor Corporation and head of TOYOTA Connected’s global operations
 Toyota Connected Europe demonstrates the global growth of TOYOTA Connected, Toyota’s Strategic Business Unit leading development of Telematics, Big Data and the Mobility Services Platform that create new ways for people to move. The company has launched new mobility service business partnerships with Servco Pacific, Inc and Avis Budget Group through Toyota Connected North America; the e-Palette Alliance partnership with Amazon, DiDi, Mazda, Pizza Hut and Uber; and several significant partnerships with taxi companies in Japan. It has also partnered with MS&AD Insurance Group’s Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co to develop the country’s first driving behaviour-based telematics automobile insurance for connected cars.

Toyota’s growing momentum in the development of advanced mobility solutions reflects the paradigm shift underway in the automobile industry driven by artificial intelligence, automated driving and connected systems.

