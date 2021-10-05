Toyota confirms all-new Aygo X

Toyota today confirms the all-new Aygo X, the name of the company’s upcoming A-segment crossover

Toyota today confirms the all-new Aygo X, the name of the company’s upcoming A-segment crossover. With the “X” pronounced “cross”, the new model signals the addition to Toyota’s growing crossover product offering. The “X” also continues the model’s signature introduced with the second generation Aygo in 2014. Since 2005, Aygo has been Toyota’s most accessible product appreciated by customers because of its youthful and fun character.

In developing the all-new Aygo X, Toyota decided to continue as a full in-house project to deliver the first full model change planned, developed, designed and produced in Europe at Toyota Motor Europe’s development centre

The newest compact car in Toyota’s line-up is built on the successful GA-B platform of the Toyota New Global Architecture, first introduced with the new Yaris—the current Car of the Year 2021 in Europe—and more recently with the new Yaris Cross.

Developed in Europe, for European customers, the Aygo X development team studied the current and future life in urban and suburban environments in Europe to deliver a confident compact crossover unique to the A-segment which will be produced in Kolin at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Czech Republic.

The all-new Aygo X will be revealed in early November.

