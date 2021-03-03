Toyota commits to the A-Segment in Europe

Toyota today announces its continued commitment to Europe’s important A-Segment with the confirmation that a third model featuring the GA-B platform will be produced.

The upcoming model will continue the role of entry point to the Toyota brand and will retain the key dimension of being accessible.

Toyota’s development of new platforms under the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) philosophy has delivered recognised improvements in the ride, handling, safety and styling of a series of recent new models. The new Yaris, for example, which recently won the 2021 European Car of the Year and based on the GA-B platform, has been very well received by European customers for its dynamic styling, great packaging, very efficient yet responsive hybrid engine and excellent driving dynamics as well as class leading safety.

The next model to feature the GA-B platform is the Yaris Cross, which will be launched later this year. Together, Yaris, Yaris Cross and the new A segment model are expected to bring annual production of GA-B based products to over 500k in Europe.

This volume achievement will help to deliver the economies of scale that are necessary to secure the key element of accessibility that A-segment customers demand.

Equally important is the selection of powertrain. Today the A-segment is heavily dominated by products featuring internal combustion engines, illustrating that budget is a key consideration – and the market outlook sees this strong mix continuing, especially for customers where financial accessibility is a dominant factor.

SOURCE: Toyota