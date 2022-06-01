Toyota combines ‘Autonomous’ with ‘Mobility-as-a-Service’ in Sienna Autono-MaaS

Vehicle platform based on modified production Sienna helps autonomous driving kit and MaaS providers offer customers mobility where and when needed

Toyota Motor North America (Toyota) announces that its Michigan-based production development teams have been modifying Indiana-produced 2022 Sienna minivans, adding a vehicle control interface, to create a new vehicle platform compatible with third-party autonomous driving kits and sensors (“Autono”) for use in Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) applications. The resulting vehicle is called the Toyota Sienna Autono-MaaS, or S-AM. The company started delivery of the completed FMVSS-compliant vehicles to customers Aurora Innovation and May Mobility from the fall of 2021, and demonstrations of the vehicle by these customers of various autonomous mobility services are already in progress.

