Toyota celebrates 30 years of manufacturing in Deeside, UK

Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK Deeside celebrates three decades of engine production

Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK (TMUK) marked 30 years of production at its engine plant in Deeside, North Wales, on Friday (7 October), welcoming guests to the plant for a showcase of its operations and an insight into its progress towards achieving carbon neutral production within the next few years.

The First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford, UK Government Wales Minister David TC Davies and Matt Harrison, President and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe joined members of the Senedd, Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami, representatives from local authorities, organisations and businesses, suppliers and community representatives for the occasion, which included the planting of a cherry tree to mark the anniversary.

TMUK Deeside came on line in September 1990, initially to supply engines to the company’s new car plant at Burnaston in Derbyshire. Together, the two facilities established Toyota’s first fully owned manufacturing operations in Europe. Since that time, Deeside’s activities have expanded and embraced new technologies, benefiting to date from £360 million investment. Notably in 2010 it became the first location for the manufacture of Toyota hybrid engines outside Japan.

Today it directly employs more than 600 people and supports many more jobs in its network of local and national suppliers. Low emission hybrid and petrol engines are produced both for TMUK Burnaston and for export to Toyota production centres worldwide, including Turkey and South Africa. With Toyota’s continued development of highly efficient electrified powertrains, Deeside is commencing production of engines featuring fifth generation hybrid technology. This year it is on course to build more than 250,000 units, taking its historic total to more than five million.

Its production profile reflects Toyota’s multi-technology approach to de-carbonising mobility, a strategy that embraces hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. This range of electrification solutions is helping accelerate reduction in carbon emissions while ensuring that widely differing user requirements can be met. Visitors to TMUK Deeside were able to view vehicles and systems using these technologies that are being brought to the market today, including the all-new Toyota bZ4X battery electric SUV and Toyota’s hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, Mirai.

TMUK Deeside is proud to be in the forefront of Toyota’s global efforts to achieve zero carbon emissions from its business operations and help create a sustainable mobility future for all, with no one left behind. Established as one of the company’s global Eco Plants, it has successfully identified and introduced methods for reducing energy consumption and sourcing renewable energy on-site. Eighty per cent of waste from its production processes is recycled and reused to generate electricity and green hydrogen. These and other measures, together with the co-operation of its partner and supplier businesses and other stakeholders, put TMUK Deeside on course to achieve carbon neutral production by 2025.

I’m delighted to celebrate 30 years of manufacturing by Toyota at Deeside, the enduring commitment shown by the company to Wales and faith in the local workforce. It’s a milestone the company is rightly proud of and one that reflects excellence in all aspects of its operations Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales

I would like to congratulate Toyota on 30 years of manufacturing on Deeside. Toyota has made a huge contribution to the economy of north Wales, supporting thousands of well paid jobs over three decades. Today, Deeside has a vital role to play in Toyota’s global net zero ambitions – a testament to the skill, professionalism and dedication of the workforce. I very much look forward to their continued success. David TC Davies, Parliamentary Under-secretary of State for Wales

TMUK Deeside proved the perfect foundation stone for developing the strong, efficient and competitive Toyota manufacturing operations that today extend right across Europe. It remains a centre of excellence for production and a global leader in our mission to eliminate carbon emissions from all areas of our business. Matt Harrison, President and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe

The commitment and hard work of all our members over the past 30 years has been central to the achievements we have made and our confidence in being able to deliver on our ambitious goals for the future. We are indebted to the continued support of our partners and suppliers, the Welsh and UK Governments and the many stakeholders who have embraced our vision for high-quality, high-efficiency manufacturing. We remain focused on the competitiveness of our operations so we can build on today’s production landmark in the years ahead. Tim Freeman, TMUK Deputy Managing Director and TMUK Deeside Plant Manager

