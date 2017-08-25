Toyota celebrates 10-year partnership with Michigan Habitat for Humanity

Toyota Motor North America Research & Development (TMNA R&D) is doubling its impact with Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley (Habitat Huron Valley) by providing full house renovation funding for two houses, totaling $80,000, for two Ypsilanti single moms. More than 300 volunteers this year will help renovate the two homes in honor of the 10-year partnership between the two.

“The continued commitment of Toyota to help renovate homes is invaluable in our work toward creating affordable homeownership in Washtenaw County,” said Sarah Stanton, Executive Director of Habitat Huron Valley. “Toyota’s investment in our organization has made a tremendous local impact on our communities. Toyota’s strong support has helped us grow from building a handful of houses 30 years ago to renovating 19 houses and providing home improvements to an additional 1,000 existing homeowners this year.”

Since 2007, Toyota Motor North America Research & Development has helped build or renovate 11 homes in Ypsilanti, Mich. They have donated more than $386,800 and have given more than 17,000 employee volunteer hours with Habitat Huron Valley. This year, TMNA R&D doubled its impact with more than 300 employees volunteering for more than 1,800 hours at the houses.

Additionally, Toyota Motor North America Research & Development has also provided a representative to serve on the Habitat Huron Valley Board of Directors and additional Habitat committees, such as the Family Selection Committee, for the past 5 years.

“Toyota and Habitat Huron Valley have strengthened bonds between co-workers, made lasting friendships and picked up a new skill or two on build days,” said Charan Lota, Executive Manager Toyota Motor North America R&D and Habitat Huron Valley Board Member. “We look forward to continuing this relationship for years to come. Thank you to Habitat Huron Valley for the opportunity to make a difference. We value our strong partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley and nationally.”

In celebration of Toyota Motor North America Research & Development 40th Anniversary here in Michigan, they are sponsoring the future homes of two single moms, Adriana Pence and Tiffany Cole. Pence and 6-year-old daughter Ysela moved to Michigan in 2013. Pence is employed by the University of Michigan and loves spending time swimming, coloring and playing dolls with Ysela. Cole is mom to 1-year-old Jeremiah and currently expecting a daughter due this month. Like all Habitat homeowners, Pence and Cole are each required to complete 250 ‘sweat equity’ hours, attend financial management and home maintenance classes and provide a $1,000 down payment on their homes.

With the help of full-house sponsors, such as Toyota Motor North America Research & Development, Habitat Huron Valley is hoping to renovate 19 houses in Washtenaw County for local low-income families and individuals who are qualified and approved for the Habitat Home Ownership Program in fiscal year 2018.

