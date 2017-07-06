Toyota C-HR leads the pack as the top-selling new SUV during the first half of 2017

Toyota Motor Corporation today revealed strong first-half results for its C-HR model, with sales topping 79,303 units1, earning the top spot among all automakers in the number of new SUVs sold in Japan during the first half of 2017. In addition, C-HR sales peaked at 13,168 units in April 2017, making the C-HR the most purchased vehicle in Japanese market (including minivehicle sales) within that month.

The C-HR debuted in December 2016 as an SUV that reflects Toyota’s commitment to design and a quality driving experience. The C-HR is popular with customers of all ages with its sleek cabin profile and diamond architectural theme exuding a bold and daring personality, combined with the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA)2 platform that enhances driving performance through a low center of gravity and top-class fuel economy of 30.2 km/L3.

