Toyota C-HR leads the pack as the top-selling new SUV in 2017

Toyota Motor Corporation today revealed strong results for its C-HR model in 2017(Jan.-Dec.), with sales topping 117,299 units1, earning the top spot among all automakers in the number of new SUVs sold in Japan in 2017.
The C-HR debuted in December 2016 as an SUV that reflects Toyota’s commitment to design and a quality driving experience. The C-HR is popular with its sleek cabin profile and diamond architectural theme exuding a bold and daring personality, combined with the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA)2 platform that enhances driving performance through a low center of gravity and top-class fuel economy of 30.2 km/L3. A two-tone exterior color version was added in August, 2017 and a special edition equipped with sequential turning indicator lamps was launched in November, 2017.
- C-HR
1According to the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association
- 2Toyota New Global Architecture
- Toyota’s company-wide program to structurally transform automobile design. The goal of TNGA is to dramatically improve the basic performance and marketability of Toyota vehicles by reforming and integrally developing new powertrain components, vehicle platforms, and parts.
3JC08 fuel economy rating as evaluated by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism