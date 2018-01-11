Toyota C-HR leads the pack as the top-selling new SUV in 2017

Toyota Motor Corporation today revealed strong results for its C-HR model in 2017(Jan.-Dec.), with sales topping 117,299 units1, earning the top spot among all automakers in the number of new SUVs sold in Japan in 2017.

The C-HR debuted in December 2016 as an SUV that reflects Toyota’s commitment to design and a quality driving experience. The C-HR is popular with its sleek cabin profile and diamond architectural theme exuding a bold and daring personality, combined with the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA)2 platform that enhances driving performance through a low center of gravity and top-class fuel economy of 30.2 km/L3. A two-tone exterior color version was added in August, 2017 and a special edition equipped with sequential turning indicator lamps was launched in November, 2017.