Toyota brings “Mobility for All” concept to the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018

Company to provide official vehicles to contribute to sustainable and smooth operation of games as Worldwide Partner of International Olympic Committee

Mobility exhibits at two of the Olympic parks based on each park’s theme during games

Company to start a new car-rental service platform “Toyota Mobility Services” using official vehicles, as a legacy towards Argentine mobility society after the Games conclude

As mobility partner of the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018, Toyota today announces its plans to contribute to the sustainability of the Games by providing a fleet of 338 vehicles including Prius for official and other use during the Games, and, upon its conclusion, these vehicles will be used as part of a new mobility service called “Toyota Mobility Services” in the city of Buenos Aires.

Toyota is participating in the Youth Olympic torch relay that began on August 5 by providing vehicles such as Toyota Hilux pick-up truck that is carrying the Youth Olympic flame. Built at the Zárate vehicle manufacturing plant in Argentina, the Hilux is transporting the Olympic Torch to 17 different cities throughout the country. The 14,000-km, 60-day journey will culminate on October 6 at the famous Obelisk monument in Buenos Aires to be part of the Opening Ceremony.

Toyota Senior Managing Officer Steve St. Angelo said, “Today we are challenging our own impossible by helping to make a society where everyone can participate and push their limits. It is the fighting spirit of the Olympic and Paralympic athletes that serve as our inspiration. Every day, these athletes are inspired by their hopes and dreams. Can you imagine what that must feel like? How impossible that must feel? But these athletes do it each and every day. Just like these athletes, we are pushing our limits to challenge the impossible and create a future of mobility for everyone.”

During the Youth Olympic Games, Toyota will present mobility at two of the four Olympic Park venues in the city based on each park’s concept: Green Park and Technópolis Park.

Green Park presented by Toyota (venues for tennis, beach volleyball, etc.)

Located within “Woods of Palermo” in the northern part of the city, the Green Park is offering activities related to caring for the environment. Toyota will have a space dedicated to hybrid technology with a Prius on display, the same model being used as official vehicles. Toyota will also present the advances of its 2050 Environmental Challenge with fun, educational activities for children related to environmental sustainability.

Technópolis Park (venues for futsal, table tennis etc.)

At this tech-themed park in the western part of the city, Toyota will exhibit its Concept-i Series: TOYOTA Concept-i, TOYOTA Concept-i RIDE and TOYOTA Concept-i WALK. TOYOTA Concept-i is a taste of what the company will be showcasing in on-the-road test demonstrations in Tokyo 2020. Additionally, there will be different interactive installations that demonstrate Toyota’s “Mobility for All” concept and artificial intelligence technology that the company is developing.

Toyota Mobility Services

In advance of the October 6 Opening Ceremony of the Youth Olympic Games, Toyota presented “Toyota Mobility Services”, a new car renting service platform that is a pioneer in Argentina’s automotive industry. “Toyota Mobility Services” will be officially introduced to the public in November and will utilize the official vehicles which Toyota will be providing for Buenos Aires 2018. This is aimed to create a legacy of the Youth Olympic Games for Argentina’s mobility society. In Argentina, Toyota Mobility Services is the first step for Toyota in its transition from a car company to a mobility company.

Mobility Challenges

Cities around the world currently face challenges surrounding mobility, having to solve issues ranging from traffic congestion to air pollution, traffic accidents, and access for people with impairments. Starting from Buenos Aires 2018 and elaborating in Tokyo 2020 through Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024, Toyota is hoping to help tackle these challenges in collaboration with stakeholders around the world, and contribute to creating legacy to realize a sustainable mobility society.